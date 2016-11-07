John H Hickey dies October 30, 2016

John H. Hickey

February 15, 1928 – October 30, 2016

John H. Hickey passed away October 30, 2016. He was born February 15, 1928 Cedar Rapids, Iowa to parents William and Mary Hickey. He is survived by his sister Patricia Davis, his daughter Judi Mallon, his son John Kevin Hickey, and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his wife Doris. John’s funeral service was Thursday, November 3, at 3:00 at Horan & McConaty, 11150 E. Dartmouth Ave. Aurora, CO 80014.

John’s burial was Friday, November 4 at 3:00 pm at Fort Logan where he will be celebrated at Fort Logan National Cemetery.

He was a resident of Aurora for 51 years. He served in the United States Air Force from 1965 to 1966. He was stationed in Da Nang Air Base during the Vietnam War, and was awarded the Bronze Star for his dedication and service to his country. He was also an Air Force Instructor at Lowry Air Force Base, and worked for Pickens Technical College from 1973 until his retirement in 1990.

John was a devoted fan to the Denver Broncos through all the ups and downs, and was delighted to witness their Super Bowl win earlier this year. He also loved his Chicago Cubs, and was excited to see them make their way to the World Series. His family knows he is rooting for their win up in heaven.

John loved his family with all his heart. He was married to his wife Doris in 1959, and they celebrated their 43rd wedding anniversary before her death in 2002. He adored his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, and could always be counted on to brag about them to anyone who would listen. He was loved by many and missed by all.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Wounded Warriors Project or Smile Train in his honor. John supported both of these during his life, and his family is proud to support them in his death.