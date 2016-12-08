Eloy Antonio Angoco dies at 64

Eloy Antonio Angoco

May 29, 1952 – December 4, 2016

Eloy Antonio Angoco of Aurora, Colorado, formally of Maina, Guam, was called to his eternal rest on Sunday, December 04, 2016 at the age of 64.

He was predeceased by his mother, Ana Muna Angoco-Cruz. Eloy is survived by his brothers, sisters, and their spouses: Wenie & Izzy Gonzalez, Joseph & Helen Angoco, Lana & Byas Cast, Frederick & Sybella Angoco, and Mae Oliver. He is also survived by numerous nephews, nieces, relatives, and friends.

Eternal rest grant unto Eloy O’Lord, and may perpetual light shine upon him. May he rest in peace, Amen.