DaVonna Mae Wren dies at 84

DaVonna Mae Wren May 31, 1932 – September 9, 2016

DaVonna Wren, 84, passed away September 9, 2016. She was born May 31, 1932, in Albia, Iowa. DaVonna was born to Dorothy and Marvin Vance. DaVonna is survived by her husband, Frank Wren; sisters, Geraldine (Ray) Robinson, Betty (Howard) Pigg, Nancy (John) McDonald, and sister-in-law, Merrly (Vance) Townsend; daughter, Karen (John) LeCuyer; sons, David (Stacy) Wren and Steven Wren; 13 grand children; and 13 great-grand children. She was preceded in death by daughter, Carol Lesmeister; brother, Raymond Vance; mother, Dorothy Vance; and father, Marvin Vance. DaVonna and Frank have lived in Colorado since 1971. They spent 23 years in Aurora, 18 years in Thornton and 4 years in Parker.

DaVonna substituted in Aurora Public Schools for 4 years. DaVonna’s career as a Realtor lasted over 20 years. DaVonna really enjoyed her grand and great-grandchildren. DaVonna loved gardening and taking care of her flowers during her free time. DaVonna and her husband Frank were married for 62 years and she will forever be missed.

Interment at Fort Logan National Cemetery.