Brenda Jean Thayer dies at 58

Brenda Jean Thayer

March 5, 1958 – December 4, 2016 Brenda Jean Thayer, age 58, of Aurora. Daughter of Bill and Gwen Thayer. Sister of Barbara Garcia, Brad (Becky), and Steven (Carolyn) Thayer. Aunt of Becca, Michael, Brooke, Blake, Brianne, Amy, Melissa. Great aunt of Connor, Makenzie, Jackson. Memorial service was held Monday, 12/12 at 10 a.m. at Horan & McConaty Family Chapel, 5303 E. County Line Rd., Centennial. Memorials may be made to Denver Dumb Friends League, www.ddfl.org. Please share condolences at HoranCares.com