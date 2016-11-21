Aurora icon, journalist and activist Louis Martin dead at 88

Longtime Aurora journalist, community activist and firebrand Lois Brady Martin died unexpectedly Nov. 20, 2016 in Douglas County. She was 88.

Ms. Martin was an Aurora icon for decades. She was editor, writer and publisher of the Aurora Sentinel, and newspapers the Sentinel merged with as years went by. She launched the Aurora Sun newspaper in 1972, which was combined later with the Sentinel after a purchase by Time Life and later, the Minnesota Star Tribune newspaper companies.

“Throughout her life Lois was actively involved in social issues and continually broke glass-ceilings,” her daughter Wendy Martin said in a statement.

Ms. Martin was born in Iowa and graduated college from the University of Omaha. There, Ms. Martin and a debate partner won national acclaim after winning a U.S. debate tournament against a field of male debaters from universities across the country, her daughter recalled.

Ms. Martin met William Martin while working as a cabin maid in Yellowstone National Park. They were married for 42 years. He preceded her in death in 1992.

After the couple moved to Colorado in 1955, Ms. Martin served as president of numerous social and service organizations in the region, including The Adams-County Aurora Medical Society, Aurora Hospital Association, the Adams-Arapahoe Women’s Club, the Aurora Rehabilitation Authority, and she was founding president of the Aurora Hospital District, which was instrumental in bringing Aurora it’s first hospital.

Her full list of awards, professional memberships, and volunteer service exceeds two pages. Ms. Martin was the first woman to serve as a newspaper editor and publisher in Colorado when she launched The Aurora Sun newspaper in 1972.

After she retired, Ms, Martin became a key member of the First Universalist Unitarian Church and the Academy for Lifelong Learning in Denver.

Her family said that up to her death, she doggedly scouted garage sales and was host to a weekly Friday Night Happy Hour at her home in Morningside Condominiums, which had a broad and faithful following.

Ms. Martin is survived by four children (Billie Jean Martin, Brad Martin, Wendy Martin and Amy Martin Smith), five grandchildren (Parker, Robert, Carrie, Will, and Micaela), and her sister, Joanne Coates.

Services are slated for 6 p.m. Nov. 23 at Cavalry Baptist Church in Denver, 6500 E. Gerard Ave.