Obese Mexican man removed from home

MEXICO CITY | A Mexican man who weighs about 1,100 pounds (500 kilos) and hadn’t left his bed in six years has been removed by medical personnel for treatment.

His doctor gave the 32-year-old man’s name only as Juan Pedro from the central city of Aguascalientes.

Juan Pedro smiles on arrival at hospital in Guadalajara, Mexico, Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2016. Juan Pedro,who weighs about 1,100 pounds (500 kilos) and hasn't left his bed in six years has been removed by medical personnel for treatment. His doctor gave the man's name only as Juan Pedro, 32, from the central city of Aguascalientes. (AP Photo/Refugio Ruiz) Juan Pedro is taken care of by paramedics on arrival at hospital in Guadalajara, Mexico, Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2016. Juan Pedro,who weighs about 1,100 pounds (500 kilos) and hasn't left his bed in six years has been removed by medical personnel for treatment. His doctor gave the man's name only as Juan Pedro, 32, from the central city of Aguascalientes. (AP Photo/Refugio Ruiz)

Gabriela Centeno, spokeswoman for the office of Dr. Jose Antonio Castaneda, said Tuesday the patient was taken to Guadalajara where blood samples were taken. She says he will remain in that city for several months receiving treatment.

Special equipment was needed to move the man, who hadn’t left his bed for years.

Mexican Manuel Uribe was once considered the world’s heaviest man, before he died in 2014 at age 48. Uribe’s peak weight of 1,230 pounds (560 kilograms) was certified in 2006 as a Guinness World Record.