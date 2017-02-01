Nurse charged with sex assault withdraws not guilty plea

FORT COLLINS, Colo. | A former nurse in northern Colorado has withdrawn his not guilty plea to charges related to the sexual assault of three hospital patients who were sedated at the time of the abuse.

The Coloradoan reports (http://noconow.co/2kPjIhE ) that 44-year-old Thomas Mark Moore withdrew his plea Monday, which means he will no longer face trial next month.

Moore is charged with three counts of unlawful sexual contact and the case is set for a status conference next month.

Moore is accused of assaulting three women at a Fort Collins hospital between December 2013 and January 2014. The alleged victims had reportedly given sedatives before Moore touched them inappropriately.

The suspect remains jailed in Larimer County.

Information from: Fort Collins Coloradoan, http://www.coloradoan.com