Northwest Aurora apartment fire under invstigation

Close to a dozen families remain out of their homes Tuesday after a Monday morning fire ripped through all three stories of a northwest Aurora apartment complex.

Five people were hospitalized after the fire, which tore through a complex at 1208 Dallas St.

Aurora fire spokeswoman Lt. Laure Bridges said at least one of the injured people was in critical condition Monday but no update on their condition was available.

The cause of the blaze remains under investigation and the extent of the damage is not yet known, Bridges said. But, she said the blaze damaged units on all three floors of the building.

Initial estimates said at least 11 units were damaged.

Fire crews and police used ladders to rescue several people, Bridges said.

Bystanders also grabbed ladders from a nearby painting truck to save people, she said.

“I think that was pretty excellent, they are good Samaritans for sure,” she said.