No charges for drone operator who spooked horse, injured 3

DURANGO, Colo. | Authorities in southwest Colorado say the operator of a low-flying drone that spooked a horse, causing injuries, will not face charges.

The Durango Herald reports (http://bit.ly/2moThiV ) that San Juan County Sheriff Bruce Conrad said Wednesday that after reviewing Saturday’s incident, he concluded the pilot’s actions do not warrant local or state charges.

Conrad said he will notify the Federal Aviation Administration of the incident so the agency can consider federal charges.

The incident occurred at a skijoring race in Silverton. Skijoring is a race where horses pull cross-country skiers through a series of gates and jumps.

The drone was hovering overhead when it spooked one of the horses, causing it to dart into the crowd. Two women were hospitalized and a third man suffered a bloody chin.

Information from: Durango Herald, http://www.durangoherald.com