NHL trades based on playoff success are on the rise

BY THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

The NHL deadline trades made since 2013 that hinge on a team’s playoff success:

2017

Capitals get: D Kevin Shattenkirk, G Pheonix Copley

Blues get: 2017 first-round pick, F Zach Sanford, F Brad Malone, conditional 2019 pick

Conditions: Blues get Capitals’ 2019 second-round pick if they win two playoff rounds in 2017 and Shattenkirk plays in at least half of playoff games or if they re-sign him for 2017-18. Blues get Capitals’ next available seventh-round pick if they trade Shattenkirk before July 1, unless Capitals receive draft pick in fourth round or better, then Blues get next available pick two rounds worse than they get for him.

Wild get: C Martin Hanzal, F Ryan White, 2017 fourth-round pick

FILE - In this June 13, 2014, file photo, Los Angeles Kings right wing Marian Gaborik, of Slovakia, carries the Stanley Cup after beating the New York Rangers in Game 5 of the NHL Stanley Cup Final series in Los Angeles. A year earlier the Kings didn’t mind giving the Columbus Blue Jackets an extra third-round pick to complete a trade for Marian Gaborik after the winger helped them win their second title in three seasons. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File) FILE - In this June 10, 2015, file photo, Chicago Blackhawks' Kimmo Timonen, of Finland, hoists the Stanley Cup trophy after defeating the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 6 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final series in Chicago. When the Chicago Blackhawks won it all in 2015, they didn’t mind sending an extra second-round pick to the Flyers for Kimmo Timonen for reaching the Cup Final and the defenseman playing in at least half their games. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast, File)

Coyotes get: 2017 first-round pick, 2018 second-round pick, conditional 2019 fourth-round pick

Condition: Conditional 2019 pick becomes third-rounder if Wild win playoff one round or second-rounder if they win two and Hanzal plays in at least half of playoff games.

Result: TBD

Kings get: G Ben Bishop, 2017 fifth-round pick

Lightning get: G Peter Budaj, D Erik Cernak, 2017 seventh-round pick, conditional 2017 pick

Condition: Lightning get no extra pick if Kings miss playoffs, can receive as high as second-round pick based on Bishop’s role in deep run.

Result: TBD

Ducks get: RW Patrick Eaves

Stars get: Conditional 2017 second-round pick

Condition: Pick becomes 2017 first-rounder if Ducks win two playoff rounds and Eaves plays in at least half of playoff games in first two rounds.

Result: TBD

Capitals get: D Tom Gilbert

Kings get: Conditional 2017 fifth-round pick

Condition: Pick is only transferred if Capitals win two playoff rounds and Gilbert plays in at least half of playoff games.

Result: TBD

2016

Ducks got: F Jamie McGinn

Sabres got: Conditional 2016 third-round pick

Condition: Pick becomes 2016 second-rounder if Ducks win two playoff rounds and McGinn plats in more than half of playoff games.

Result: Ducks lost in second round, sent third-round pick to Sabres.

Stars got: D Kris Russell

Flames got: D Jyrki Jokipakka, F Brett Pollock, conditional 2016 second-round pick

Condition: Pick becomes 2016 first-rounder if Stars win two playoff rounds and Russell plays in at least half of playoff games.

Result: Stars lost in second round, sent second-round pick to Flames.

2015

Canadiens got: D Jeff Petry

Oilers got: 2015 second round pick, conditional 2015 fifth-round pick

Condition: Pick becomes fourth-rounder if Canadiens win one playoff round and third-rounder if they win two.

Result: Canadiens reached second round, sent fourth-round pick to Oilers.

Red Wings got: D Marek Zidlicky

Devils got: Conditional 2016 third-round pick, conditional 2015 pick

Condition: Pick in 2015 only transferred if Red Wings win two playoff rounds and 2016 third-rounder becomes second-rounder but no fifth-rounder sent if Red Wings reach Stanley Cup Final.

Result: Red Wings lost in second round, sent only 2016 third-round pick to Devils.

Islanders got: F Tyler Kennedy

Sharks got: Conditional 2015 seventh-round pick

Condition: Pick becomes 2016 third-rounder if Islanders win Stanley Cup and Kennedy plays in at least half of games.

Result: Islanders lost in first round, send seventh-round pick to Sharks.

Blackhawks got: D Kimmo Timonen

Flyers got: 2015 second-round pick, 2016 conditional fourth-round pick

Condition: Pick becomes 2016 third-rounder if Blackhawks win two playoff rounds and 2016 second-rounder if they win three and Timonen plays in at least half of playoff games.

Result: Blackhawks won Stanley Cup with Timonen playing in 16 games, sent 2016 second-rounder to Flyers.

2014

Kings got: RW Marian Gaborik

Blue Jackets got: F Matt Frattin, 2014 or 2015 second-round pick, conditional 2014 third-round pick

Condition: Pick transferred if Kings win first-round series.

Result: Kings won Stanley Cup, sent 2014 third-round pick to Blue Jackets.

Canadiens got: LW Thomas Vanek, conditional 2014 fifth-round pick

Islanders got: W Sebastian Collberg, conditional 2014 second-round pick

Condition: Islanders get second-rounder, send fifth-rounder if Canadiens make playoffs.

Result: Canadiens made playoffs, exchanged second-round pick for Islanders’ fifth-round pick.

Ducks got: D Stephane Robidas

Stars got: Conditional 2014 fourth-round pick

Condition: Pick becomes 2014 third-rounder if Ducks win one playoff round and Robidas plays in at least half of playoff games.

Result: Ducks reached second round, sent 2014 third-round pick to Stars.

Lightning got: RW Ryan Callahan, 2015 first-round pick, conditional 2014 second-round pick, conditional 2015 seventh-round pick

Rangers got: RW Martin St. Louis, conditional 2015 second-round pick

Condition: Second-round pick in 2014 becomes first-round pick if Rangers win two playoff rounds. (Other conditional picks based on Callahan re-signing)

Result: Rangers reached Stanley Cup final, sent 2014 first-round pick to Lightning.

2013

Bruins got: RW Jaromir Jagr

Stars got: LW Lane MacDermid, RW Cody Payne, conditional 2013 second-round pick

Condition: Pick becomes 2013 first-rounder if Bruins win two playoff rounds.

Result: Bruins reached Stanley Cup Final, sent 2013 first-round pick to Stars.

Rangers got: LW Ryane Clowe

Sharks got: 2013 second-round pick, 2013 third-round pick, conditional 2014 fifth-round pick

Condition: Pick becomes second-rounder if Rangers win two playoff rounds or re-sign Clowe.

Result: Rangers lost in second round and don’t re-sign Clowe, sent 2014 fifth-round pick to Sharks.

Blues got: D Jay Bouwmeester

Flames got: D Mark Cundari, rights to G Reto Berra, conditional 2013 first-round pick

Condition: Pick becomes 2014 first-rounder plus 2013 fourth-rounder if Blues miss playoffs.

Result: Blues made playoffs, sent 2013 first-round pick to Flames.