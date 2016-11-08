NFL HALFWAY: Surprises and disappointments in NFC

It’s not difficult to pinpoint the teams that have unexpectedly prospered or just as stunningly plummeted halfway through the 2016 season.

Yep, we’re looking at you, Carolina Panthers and Arizona Cardinals. Last January, you played for a spot in the Super Bowl. Right now, you’re hanging with the mediocrities (or worse) of the NFL.

Nor is it hard to spot the surprisingly successful teams putting themselves in the championship mix, from the Dallas Cowboys to the Oakland Raiders.

But what about the individuals who are rising or flopping? The Associated Press sports writers who cover the 16 NFC teams suggest the following.

ARIZONA

Surprise: CB Marcus Cooper. Having all kinds of problems at the cornerback spot opposite Patrick Peterson, they traded for Cooper, who intercepted two passes in his first start, returning one for a touchdown.

Disappointment: WR Michael Floyd has struggled mightily in his contract year and fallen behind J.J. Nelson as the No. 2 receiver.

ATLANTA

Surprise: LB Vic Beasley Jr. Whispers were that he was a draft bust, but the 2015 first-rounder has emerged with 7½ sacks.

Disappointment: RB Devonta Freeman, last season’s breakout dual-threat star, has only one game with 100 yards rushing and only one with at least 50 yards receiving as Tevin Coleman has taken some of the workload.

CAROLINA

Surprise: TE Greg Olsen has always been productive, but the 10-year veteran is in the midst of his best season with 45 receptions for 673 yards through eight games.

Disappointment: DE Kony Ealy has one sack after getting three in the Super Bowl in February.

CHICAGO

Surprise: RB Jordan Howard, a fifth-round draft pick, has become the main man running the ball, averaging 5.1 yards a carry.

Disappointment: WR Kevin White, who missed his 2015 rookie season with a left leg injury and is back on injured reserve with another leg problem.

DALLAS

Surprise: QB Dak Prescott, no questions asked. The Cowboys could have been looking at a repeat of 2015 without Tony Romo, but the fourth-round pick stepped in and they are 7-1.

Disappointment: Owner Jerry Jones taking so long to set aside his allegiance to Romo and accept Prescott as the starting QB.

DETROIT

Surprise: QB Matthew Stafford, playing without star WR Calvin Johnson for the first time, has the highest passer rating in his eight-year career.

Disappointment: DE Ziggy Ansah, coming off a 14½-sack season, has either been ineffective or injured this season.

GREEN BAY

Surprise: LB Nick Perry in his fifth season is finally living up to being a 2012 first-rounder. Slowed by various injuries, he came into the 2016 season healthy, and it’s paying off.

Disappointment: RB Eddie Lacy, who looked trimmer after tweaking his training routine in the offseason, then wound up on injured reserve.

LOS ANGELES

Surprise: WR Kenny Britt, has resurrected his career after problems on and off the field, and has become a downfield threat.

Disappointment: QB Jared Goff, the top overall draft pick, hasn’t come close to getting on the field behind journeyman Case Keenum.

MINNESOTA

Surprise: WR Cordarrelle Patterson was relegated to a kickoff return role for the past two years. He’s improved enough as a receiver to factor in as a complementary pass catcher, also excels as the outside coverage man on the punt team.

Disappointment: LG Alex Boone, although the entire offensive line ought to qualify for this dishonor. Boone was the big-money addition to a group that needed a boost, but the Vikings have been struggling badly up front.

NEW ORLEANS

Surprise: LB Craig Robertson came in unheralded as a likely backup to James Laurinaitis or 2015 first-rounder Stephone Anthony. Instead he’s starting and reliable.

Disappointment: RB Mark Ingram had no 100-yard games thru seven weeks, but produced a 158-yard outing Sunday. Still, he has been turnover prone and not the factor New Orleans expects.

NEW YORK GIANTS

Surprise: S Landon Collins, the second-round draft pick in 2015, has been the best player on the team after struggling as a rookie.

Disappointment: The entire offense, which has added WRs Victor Cruz, back from injury, and rookie Sterling Shepard. It was one of the best in the league last season.

PHILADELPHIA

Surprise: Rookie Carson Wentz was elevated from No. 3 QB to starter eight days before the season opener after only playing part of the first preseason game. He led the Eagles to a 3-0 record, and he’s played well despite four losses in five games since.

Disappointment: WR Nelson Agholor, a first-round pick in 2015, is moving closer toward being a bust with each unproductive game.

SAN FRANCISCO

Surprise: WR Jeremy Kerley, picked up in a trade from Detroit just before the start of the season, leads the team as a pass catcher.

Disappointment: On the contrary, WR Torrey Smith, San Francisco’s big free-agent acquisition in 2015, has had little impact and has struggled to get open consistently.

SEATTLE

Surprise: C Justin Britt started his career as a right tackle, moved to left guard and this season took over at center.

Disappointment: RBs Thomas Rawls and Christine Michael. Seattle’s once-vaunted run game is broken. Rawls had a breakout 2015 before he broke his ankle, and has been injury prone this season. Michael has shown flashes, but not enough consistency.

TAMPA BAY

Surprise: RB Jacquizz Rodgers, who had career-best performances filling in for injured Doug Martin until Rodgers himself got hurt.

Disappointment: K Roberto Aguayo, for whom the Bucs traded up in the second round, saying he was the best kicker in college football history. He’s been inconsistent at best.

WASHINGTON

Surprise: OLB Trent Murphy looked likely to be a backup DE, but Junior Galette tore his Achilles tendon. Murphy molded himself into a pass-rushing LB and he’s been terrific.

Disappointment: WR Josh Doctson, a first-round pick, was practically invisible, played in only two games, and eventually went on IR.

