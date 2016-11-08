NFL HALFWAY: Surprises and disappointments in AFC

It’s not difficult to pinpoint the teams that have unexpectedly prospered or just as stunningly plummeted halfway through the 2016 season.

Yep, we’re looking at you, Carolina Panthers and Arizona Cardinals. Last January, you played for a spot in the Super Bowl. Right now, you’re hanging with the mediocrities (or worse) of the NFL.

Nor is it hard to spot the surprisingly successful teams putting themselves in the championship mix, from the Dallas Cowboys to the Oakland Raiders.

But what about the individuals who are rising or flopping? The Associated Press sports writers who cover the 16 AFC teams suggest the following.

FILE - In this Nov. 15, 2015, file photo, Baltimore Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco walks off the field after an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, in Baltimore. Jacksonville won 22-20. Flacco has looked tentative in the pocket and has more interceptions than TDs. (AP Photo/Nick Wass, Filen FILE - In this Oct. 30, 2016, file photo, Houston Texans quarterback Brock Osweiler (17) walks off the field during the second half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, in Houston. Osweiler got a $72 million contract and has thrown the same number of interceptions (9) as touchdowns. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith, File) FILE - In this Oct. 23, 2016, file photo, New England Patriots running back LeGarrette Blount (29) is upended by Pittsburgh Steelers inside linebacker Vince Williams (98) during the first half of an NFL football game in Pittsburgh. Blount's production over the first four games coming off hip injury last season helped take the pressure off Jimmy Garoppolo and Jacoby Brissett. (AP Photo/Jared Wickerham, File)

BALTIMORE

Surprise: LB Zachary Orr leads the team in tackles as a third-year player.

Disappointment: QB Joe Flacco has looked tentative in the pocket and has more interceptions than TDs. Granted, the Ravens have no running game and the left side of the O-Line has been injured, but still …

BUFFALO

Surprise: LB Lorenzo Alexander, maybe the most pleasant development in the NFL this season. The free-agent addition, a journeyman in his 10th season, is among the league leaders in sacks.

Disappointment: WR Sammy Watkins (left foot) is hobbled by injury for the third straight season and is on IR, though he could return this month.

CINCINNATI

Surprise: WR A.J. Green was leading the NFL in receptions when Cincinnati went on its bye despite being the focus of opposing defenses on every passing play.

Disappointment: DT Geno Smith had 42 tackles and 11 sacks last season. Through eight games, he has only 16 tackles and 3½ sacks, and the Bengals are 3-4-1.

CLEVELAND

Surprise: WR Terrelle Pryor only made the conversion from quarterback last season and has quickly developed into a playmaker. Through the first nine games, Pryor had 46 catches and four touchdowns.

Disappointment: QB Robert Griffin III. Not his fault, but he broke a bone in his shoulder in the season opener that deprived him of a chance at a comeback and the Browns from seeing if he could be their long-term answer.

DENVER

Surprise: QB Trevor Siemian was an afterthought when Peyton Manning retired. Now he’s the starting QB on a playoff contender.

Disappointment; OT Russell Okung, who went through a stretch of five holding calls in three games and gave up a sack-strip.

HOUSTON

Surprise: DE Jadeveon Clowney, finally healthy after two injury-filled years. His move from outside linebacker has helped the Texans make up for the loss of J.J. Watt.

Disappointment: QB Brock Osweiler got a $72 million contract and has thrown the same number of interceptions (nine) as touchdowns. Houston’s passing game ranks among the worst in the league.

INDIANAPOLIS

Surprise: TE Jack Doyle, claimed off waivers from Tennessee in 2013, has steadily progressed each season and already surpassed his previous career totals in yards and TD catches.

Disappointment: Coach Chuck Pagano. After signing a four-year deal, being given more authority over some decisions and armed with a healthy Andrew Luck, it looked as if Pagano would take his second chance and run with it. Instead, the Colts have gotten stuck in neutral.

JACKSONVILLE

Surprise: DE Yannick Ngakoue, a third-round pick from Maryland who has four sacks and three forced fumbles and has replaced Dante Fowler in the starting lineup.

Disappointment: QB Blake Bortles has been so inaccurate and inconsistent that he brought in a mechanics coach for a two-day refresher course, a last-ditch effort to turn his season around.

KANSAS CITY

Surprise: WR Tyreek Hill, a fifth-round pick expected to be primarily a kick returner, already has 19 catches for 223 yards and four touchdowns.

Disappointment: OLB Tamba Hali signed a three-year, $21 million contract when the Chiefs realized they would be without Justin Houston most of the season, but he’s aging before their eyes.

MIAMI

Surprise: RB Jay Ajayi has turned a weak ground game into a strength by averaging 6.0 yards per play and has six TDs.

Disappointment: WR DeVante Parker, a 2015 first-rounder, has done little to establish himself as a complement to top target Jarvis Landry.

NEW ENGLAND

Surprise: RB LeGarrette Blount, whose production over the first four games coming off hip injury last season helped take the pressure off Jimmy Garoppolo and Jacoby Brissett.

Disappointment: CB Cyrus Jones, a second-rounder, has struggled in his limited action returning punts, was ejected at Cleveland and hasn’t played since.

NEW YORK JETS

Surprise: WR Quincy Enunwa, a sixth-rounder in 2014, has blossomed into a legitimate playmaker in Chan Gailey’s offense. With Eric Decker out, Enunwa has stepped up as the No. 2 receiver behind Brandon Marshall.

Disappointment: CB Darrelle Revis, a former shutdown defender, has looked mostly mediocre this season, no longer resembling the guy who left opposing teams’ best receivers stranded on “Revis Island.”

OAKLAND

Surprise: RB Jalen Richard, an undrafted free agent, has helped provide depth behind Latavius Murray.

Disappointment: CB Sean Smith, a major free agent addition who got benched in the opener and struggled earlier in the season before showing some improvement of late.

PITTSBURGH

Surprise: WR Sammie Coates led the league in yards per reception (21.3) before injuring his left index finger. He’s been a long-distance threat.

Disappointment: LB James Harrison is hardly the only disappointment on an underwhelming defense, but the 38-year-old got his first two sacks of the season this past weekend. He’s seen his playing time slowly decrease.

SAN DIEGO

Surprise: Top draft pick DE Joey Bosa. After a holdout and hamstring injury that cost him four games, he has become a force on the Chargers’ defense, particularly in opposing backfields.

Disappointment: That the team couldn’t get the rookie defensive end signed in time for training camp. A squabble over money he was due and offset language caused the No. 3 overall pick to miss camp. After signing, Bosa pulled the hamstring and the Chargers went 1-3 without him.

TENNESSEE

Surprise: RB DeMarco Murray. For a player who looked washed up in Chip Kelly’s offense in Philadelphia last season and cost the Titans only swapping 13 spots in the fourth round of the draft, what a bargain.

Disappointment: Rookie LB Kevin Dodd, the 33rd pick overall, has been a minimal contributor. The Titans could use more pressure from someone who had 12 sacks and 23½ tackles for loss last season at Clemson.

