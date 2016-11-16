New search for missing Wyoming boy

BY THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

CHEYENNE, Wyo. | Divers have exhausted their search of a pond on a community college campus in Cheyenne for the remains of a missing 13-month-old boy.

Laramie County Sheriff’s Lt. Don Hollingshead says three volunteer divers searched the pond Wednesday. The pond on the Laramie County Community College campus is about 1 acre in size and 10 to 30 feet deep.

Detectives are using earth-moving equipment to search a nearby manure pile.

They’re looking for the body of Silas Ojeda.

Authorities earlier had searched a landfill near Ault, Colorado.

Hollingshead says the new search was undertaken after detectives received new information. He declined to provide specifics.

Twenty-three-year-old Logan Hunter Rogers of Cheyenne, the boyfriend of the boy’s mother, is charged with involuntary manslaughter and child endangerment with a controlled substance in Silas’ death.