New path opens for cyclists between Denver, Glenwood Springs

DENVER | Bicyclists heading from Denver to Glenwood Springs will no longer have to ride along the shoulder of Interstate 70 in the mountains now that a new bike path has opened up.

The Denver Post reports (http://dpo.st/2defM8L ) that the 2.4-mile bike path in Genesee Park opened Wednesday after taking nearly a year to complete.

It was the only stretch where cyclists previously had to ride on I-70. They can ride on old highways, including U.S. 40, that serve as frontage roads the rest of the way.

The $2.4 million project was the result of a partnership between the Colorado Department of Transportation, Denver Mountain Parks and Jefferson County.

Bicycle advocacy group Bike Jeffco is hosting an event for people to ride along the new path on Oct. 15 in celebration of the trail.

Information from: The Denver Post, http://www.denverpost.com