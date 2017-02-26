New Mexico woman crashes into tree, dies at Colorado resort

BY THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

DURANGO, Colo. | A 34-year-old New Mexico woman has died after crashing into a tree while skiing at Purgatory Resort near Durango in southwestern Colorado.

La Plata County Coroner Jann Smith tells The Durango Herald (bit.ly/2mzZE2M) that Kressyda Ming of Farmington died Saturday afternoon.

Smith says the accident was reported at about 3:15 p.m., a medical helicopter arrived at about 4 p.m. and Ming was pronounced dead at around 4:30 p.m.

Smith says Ming had been skiing with friends. An autopsy was scheduled for Monday.

Resort general manager Colin McBeath expressed sympathy to the woman’s family and friends.

