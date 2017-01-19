New Colorado energy subcommittee on Trump policies convenes

BY THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

DENVER | Energy production and climate protection.

That theme dominated the first hearing Thursday of an energy subcommittee that Colorado Republicans created in anticipation of new policies under Donald Trump’s presidential administration.

The panel’s chair, GOP Sen. Ray Scott of Grand Junction, says it will deal with facts — not fears — as it comes up with policy recommendations for energy production and environmental safeguards.

Democrats hold two seats on the five-member panel.

One of them, Sen. Matt Jones of Louisville, cited Trump’s provocative nominees to head the Environmental Protection Agency and Department of Energy — Oklahoma Attorney General Scott Pruitt and former Texas Gov. Rick Perry.

Jones urged his colleagues to focus on health, climate change and clean energy, saying, “Coloradans don’t want to go backwards.”