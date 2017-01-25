New bus service offered for skiers, snowboarders along I-70

DENVER | The Colorado Department of Transportation is launching a new bus service to ease congestion on Interstate 70 that will provide Front Range skiers and snowboarders with a ride to the mountains.

KCNC-TV reports (http://cbsloc.al/2jXBm4B ) that SnowStang is part of the state’s Bustang regional bus service and will offer round-trips to six resorts on two Saturdays next month — Feb. 11 and Feb. 25.

The bus service will go to the Arapahoe Basin, Beaver Creek, Breckenridge, Keystone, Vail and Winter Park ski resorts.

Round-trip prices start at $45.

The SnowStang pick-up and drop-off locations will be at the Regional Transportation District Park-n-Ride at the Federal Center in Lakewood.

The transportation department says it will consider running the I-70 route more often next winter if the program launch is successful.

