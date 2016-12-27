Aurora names new city judges, including former Councilman Bob FitzGerald

AURORA | After a string of retirements, the Aurora Municipal Court will have three new judges early next year.

City officials announced Tuesday that three new, full-time associate judges – Robert FitzGerald, Dan Kopper and Cynthia Mares – were appointed to the bench. The three take over for retiring judges Greg Hopkins, Loretta Huffine and Al Stine and will serve four-year terms.

Four new relief judges — who sit as trial judges when associate judges are on leave ­— have also been appointed: Dion Arguelles, Andrea Koppenhofer, Peter Frigo and Billy Stiggers.

Two of the retiring judges, Huffine and Stine, also will serve as relief judges, according to a statement from the city.

“All of us at the Aurora Municipal Court are very excited to welcome the newly appointed judges,” Presiding Judge Shawn Day said in a statement. “Each judge brings with them a great deal of experience and commitment to public service. I look forward to the opportunity to work with each of the new judges and provide help and support so that they may become the very best judges for our community.”

FitzGerald is a former assistant Aurora city attorney and served eight years on Aurora City Council.

Kopper is a former prosecutor in Adams County and Denver County.

Mares is a former deputy state public defender.

The appointments mean all the judgeships in the city are full, but there be one opening soon. City council is considering opening another courtroom to handle an anticipated uptick in cases and that room will require another full-time judge.

The judges will be sworn in Jan. 9.