Nevada GOP representatives latest to un-endorse Trump

LAS VEGAS | Nevada Republican Reps. Joe Heck and Cresent Hardy say they’re rescinding their endorsements of Donald Trump, a day after lewd comments from their party’s presidential nominee came to light.

Heck said at a rally Saturday in Las Vegas that he can no longer look past Trump’s pattern of behavior and comments, but also can’t vote for Hillary Clinton.

The two are the latest in a string of elected Republicans to abandon Trump in light of vulgar comments were recorded while Trump spoke to the then-host of “Access Hollywood” in 2005. Trump said he apologized if anyone was offended.

Heck is in a competitive race for the seat of retiring Democratic Sen. Harry Reid. Hardy is in a tough race for re-election in a Democratic-leaning district.