Neighbors sue state, saying oil-gas rules weren’t enforced

DENVER | A Greeley neighborhood is suing state oil and gas regulators, saying they didn’t do enough to protect residents from the disruption and danger of a big energy facility planned near their homes.

The lawsuit filed Friday in state court is believed to be the first court test of new Colorado rules intended to ease conflicts arising when oilfields overlap with growing cities.

At issue is a plan for 22 wells and about two dozen tanks in a west Greeley pasture surrounded by homes. Neighbors say the site will generate heavy, round-the-clock truck traffic and expose them to risk from fumes and spills.

The lawsuit alleges regulators ignored rules requiring energy developers to use technologies such as pipelines to transport the oil.

A state spokesman didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.