National Guard unit joins historic mountain division

BY THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

CAMP HALE, Colo. | A regiment of the Colorado Army National Guard will become part of the historic 10th Mountain Division during a ceremony at Camp Hale on Sunday.

The 1st Battalion, 157th Infantry Regiment, will become one of only three mountain infantry battalions in the U.S. Army. It marks the return of Colorado to the 10th Mountain Division, originally organized during 1942 to train soldiers for mountain combat by holding rigorous training exercises in the harsh alpine conditions around Leadville.

The World War II soldiers counted numerous victories, including their vertical assault against German fortifications in Italy’s Northern Apennines in 1945.

A number of soldiers stayed in Colorado and founded ski communities.

The battalion has units in Alamosa, Colorado Springs, Grand Junction, Fort Lupton, and Windsor.