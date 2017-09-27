WEDNESDAY NEWS IN A RUSH: 10 things in 60 seconds and A-TownTV NewsMinute

BY THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. OUTSIDER POLITICS THAT BENEFITED TRUMP NOW LEAVES GOP IN DISARRAY

The president and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell backed Alabama Sen. Luther Strange, but Republican voters gave firebrand jurist Roy Moore the victory in a primary runoff.

2. CONGRESS AT CROSSROADS AFTER HEALTH CARE FAILURE

After Republicans stumbled again in their drive to repeal “Obamacare,” the question remains whether bitterly divided lawmakers can work together in a bipartisan way.

3. WHAT IS TRUMP’S VISION FOR TAX CODE

The grand plan would cut taxes for individuals and corporations, simplify the tax system, and likely double the standard deduction used by most Americans.

4. BIG STAKES IN FIGHT OVER POLITICAL MAPS

The big question at the heart of next week’s Supreme Court clash is whether there can be too much politics in the inherently political task of drawing electoral districts.

5. WHERE WOMEN WILL FINALLY BE PERMITTED TO DRIVE

Saudi women will be allowed to get behind the wheel for the first time next summer, marking a significant expansion of women’s rights in the ultra-conservative kingdom.

6. A MINI CITY RISES IN MEXICO

The Francisco Kino Elementary School has become a shelter for people displaced by last week’s earthquake, with medical care, haircuts and massages, but the residents’ frustrations are growing.

7. ESCALATION SEEN IN POISONING OF AFRICAN WILDLIFE

Conservationists say easy access to agricultural chemicals and the surging illegal market for animal parts are putting a number of already beleaguered species under more pressure.

8. WHY OUTER BANKS REMAIN A CONCERN

The barrier islands off the North Carolina coast are only getting a glancing blow from a weakening Tropical Storm Maria, but officials still warn of severe beach erosion.

9. ‘THE SPIN STOPS HERE’

It felt like a flashback on Fox News Channel, with Bill O’Reilly looking into the camera and declaring his famous catchphrase as a guest on “Hannity.”

10. COLLEGE BASKETBALL TAKES BIG HIT WITH ARRESTS

Federal charges against assistant coaches for bribes and kickbacks will have immediate and potentially long-term impacts on the programs involved.