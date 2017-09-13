WEDNESDAY NEWS IN A RUSH: 10 things in 60 seconds and A-TownTV NewsMinute

BY THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about Wednesday:

1. IRMA DEALT HARSH BLOW TO FLORIDA KEYS

Search-and-rescue teams make their way to the Keys’ farthest reaches as federal officials estimate one-quarter of all homes on the islands were destroyed.

2. ‘ONE MORE THING’

With a phrase paying homage to Steve Jobs, CEO Tim Cook unveils Apple’s latest — and, at $999, its most expensive — new version of the device, the iPhone X.

3. WHO’S SIGNING ON TO ‘MEDICARE FOR ALL’

Sen. Bernie Sanders’ push for government-run health coverage for all is winning support from Democrats who may seek the party’s 2020 presidential nomination.

4. TRUMP ISSUES WARNING TO PYONGYANG

The president says new U.N. sanctions “are nothing compared to what ultimately will have to happen” to stop North Korea’s nuclear march.

5. BIG TURNAROUND FOR ASSAD’S FORCES

Russia’s military says Syrian troops have retaken about 85 percent of the territory once controlled by militants.

6. FEDS DECLINE TO PURSUE FREDDIE GRAY CASE

The Justice Department won’t bring federal charges against the six Baltimore police officers involved in the young black man’s arrest and in-custody death.

7. WHAT’S SIGN OF GREAT RECESSION’S LONG GRIP

The median American household only last year finally earned more than it did in 1999, the Census Bureau says.

8. RESEARCHERS OFFER ASSURANCE ON HORMONE PILLS

The longest follow-up study yet on menopausal hormone pills suggests they don’t shorten older women’s lives.

9. KEY FIGURE IN GAY MARRIAGE FIGHT DIES AT 88

Edith Windsor filed a lawsuit that eventually led to a 2015 Supreme Court ruling giving same-sex couples the right to marry.

10. HOW DISNEY HOPES TO RIGHT ‘STAR WARS’ SHIP

J.J. Abrams is returning to the movie franchise, and will replace Colin Trevorrow as writer and director of “Episode IX.”