WEDNESDAY NEWS IN A RUSH: 10 things in 60 seconds and A-TownTV NewsMinute

1. AMID STRAINS, TRUMP SAYS ONLY HE KNOWS FINALISTS FOR CABINET

The president-elect’s unannounced evening out with family is a contrast to the behind-the scenes machinations that suggest a struggling transition as names surfaced and sank for top administration positions.

2. WHO THINKS TRUMP COULD BE ‘NATURAL ALLY’

In an interview with a Portuguese news agency, Syrian President Bashar Assad says the U.S. president-elect could be just that to the Damascus if his administration is “genuine” about fighting “terrorists.”

3. OBAMA TOURS ANCIENT GREEK ACROPOLIS

The U.S. president will also deliver a speech to the Greek people as he winds up the first leg of his final foreign tour as commander in chief and heads from Greece to Germany.

4. YEMEN WAR RAISES QUESTIONS OF WAR CRIMES AGAINST CIVILIANS

The Saudi-led coalition denies the claims, but rights activists say support by the U.S. and its allies has given the coalition a blank check in its bombardment.

5. IRAQI SPECIAL FORCES PUSH DEEPER INTO MOSUL

The troops are backed by airstrikes but under attack by rockets and suicide bombers from the Islamic State group.

6. WHAT MAY BE NEXT POPULIST BATTLEGROUND

Trump’s election gives a fresh boost to French conservative leaders competing in a presidential primary Sunday, as well as the far right Marine Le Pen, who is convinced her anti-immigration, anti-Islam views can propel her to power.

7. DO-IT-YOURSELF BREAST RECONSTRUCTION

A device being tested by doctors uses a tiny pump to release gas into a pouch to slowly create a pocket for a permanent implant.

8. DENVER VOTERS APPROVE POT IN BARS, RESTAURANTS

The catch is that smoking marijuana wouldn’t be allowed inside, and the locations would have to first get the approval of neighbors.

9. MAYOR IN WEST VIRGINIA RESIGNS AFTER SOCIAL MEDIA IMBROGLIO

Beverly Whaling faced a backlash after responding to a racist comment about first lady Michelle Obama on Facebook, and the small community of Clay is trying to move on.

10. WHERE ‘FUTBOL AMERICANO’ IS A PASSION

The NFL returns to Mexico for the first time in 11 years when Houston faces Oakland on Monday night in a sold-out Azteca Stadium.