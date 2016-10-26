WEDNESDAY NEWS IN A RUSH: 10 things in 60 seconds and A-TownTV NewsMinute

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. PAKISTAN MOURNS DEAD BY SHUTTERING CITY

Quetta shuts down following a deadly militant rampage as families bury many of the 61 killed in the attack on a police academy.

2. WELCOME TO FIRST NATIONWIDE TWITTER ELECTION

Trump draws attention for what he’s tweeting and retweeting, but Clinton uses the micro-blogging site more as a stiletto than a club.

3. WHO IS GOP’S BIGGEST OBSTACLE TO GETTING HISPANIC VOTE

Trump’s harsh words about immigrants have turned off many of the 27 million Latinos eligible to cast ballots.

4. CIVILIANS ON THE MOVE FROM MOSUL FRONT LINES

Iraqi special forces have evacuated more than 1,000 people from villages near the battlefield as the offensive to retake the Islamic State-held city intensifies.

5. VENEZUELA BRACES FOR ANTI-GOVERNMENT PROTESTS

The South American nation’s standoff deepens after the opposition-led congress votes to open a political trial against President Nicolas Maduro.

6. LAWSUIT CHALLENGES DENVER’S SWEEPS OF HOMELESS

Advocates accuse the booming city of violating its street people’s rights in clearing them out of gentrifying areas.

7. OREGON REFERENDUM WEIGHS ‘OUTDOOR SCHOOL’ PROGRAM

By earmarking lottery proceeds each year, students in the Pacific Northwest would spend one week learning about the state’s natural wonders.

8. WHAT’S TOP REVENUE STREAM IN NEW ZEALAND

Spurred by the fantasy movie trilogy “The Hobbit,” tourism overtakes dairy as the nation’s top earner of overseas dollars.

9. JUSTIN TIMBERLAKE ENSNARED IN BALLOT SELFIE LEGALITY

The “Cry Me a River” singer posted an image of himself at a voting booth in Tennessee on Instagram, drawing questions about whether he was breaking the law.

10. GAME 1 TO TRIBE

Corey Kluber got the Cleveland Indians off to a striking start and Roberto Perez’s bat put away Chicago 6-0 in the Cubs’ first World Series game since 1945.