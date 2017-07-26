WEDNESDAY NEWS IN A RUSH: 10 things in 60 seconds and A-TownTV NewsMinute

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. WHAT’S NEXT FOR GOP HEALTH CARE BILL

Senators plan to vote on a Republican amendment repealing much of “Obamacare” and giving Congress two years to find a replacement, an initiative not expected to pass.

2. SENATE PANEL RESCINDS MANAFORT SUBPOENA

Trump’s former campaign chairman agrees to turn over documents and to continue negotiating about setting up an interview with investigators.

3. CARDINAL PELL FACES AUSTRALIAN COURT ON SEX CHARGES

The senior Vatican official vows to fight the allegations that have rocked Rome and threatened the Pope Francis’ image as a crusader against abusive clergy.

4. SCIENTISTS BUILD DNA FROM SCRATCH TO ALTER LIFE’S BLUEPRINT

A lab in New York is heading an international effort do to this in yeast, a stepping stone to tackling human DNA.

5. FATHER: EX-MARINE FROM FLORIDA ‘HAD A MISSION’

David Taylor, 25, believed so strongly in the war against the Islamic State group that he secretly traveled to Syria, where he was killed while fighting for a Kurdish militia group.

6. MUSLIM CLERIC: PROTESTS TO GO ON DESPITE ISRAELI CONCESSION

Ikrema Sabri says that worshippers would not return to a contested Jerusalem shrine until Israel removes the new railings and cameras it installed after a deadly attack there.

7. HOW US MUSLIMS VIEW AMERICA

A new survey finds they have experienced widespread suspicion about their faith since Trump’s presidency, but also have received more support from individual Americans.

8. COMING SOON … THE ‘TEXTALYZER’

New York state is set to study the use of a device that would allow police to determine whether a motorist involved in a serious crash was texting while driving.

9. OHIO SET TO END 3-YEAR HIATUS WITH EXECUTION

Ronald Phillips, 43, was convicted for the 1993 rape and killing of Sheila Marie Evans, his girlfriend’s 3-year-old daughter.

10. NCAA RULE ENDS TWO-A-DAY FOOTBALL PRACTICES

Officials are hoping the new policy reduces the head injuries that had become all too common in the preseason.