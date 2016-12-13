TUESDAY NEWS IN A RUSH: 10 things in 60 seconds and A-TownTV NewsMinute

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. WHO TRUMP TAPPED FOR TOP DIPLOMAT

ExxonMobil CEO Rex Tillerson is picked to lead the State Department, dismissing concerns about the businessman’s close ties with Russia.

2. UN CITES REPORTS OF 82 CIVILIANS KILLED IN EASTERN ALEPPO

The U.N. human rights office says the reports recount Syria’s pro-government forces entering homes and killing civilians, including women and children, “on the spot.”

In this photo released by the Syrian official news agency SANA, a Syrian soldier carries a wounded woman in eastern Aleppo, Syria, Monday, Dec. 12, 2016. Syria's military said Monday it has regained control of 98 percent of eastern Aleppo, as government forces close in the last remaining sliver of a rebel enclave packed with fighters as well as tens of thousands of civilians. (SANA via AP) In this photo taken Friday, Dec. 9, 2016 photo former Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev speaks to the Associated Press during an interview at his foundation's headquarters in Moscow, Russia. Gorbachev said the West has wasted a chance to build a safer world after the Cold War while the U.S. has gloated at the Soviet Union's demise. (AP Photo/Ivan Sekretarev) FILE- In this June 15, 2012, file photo, Russian President Vladimir Putin, left, and ExxonMobil CEO Rex Tillerson shake hands at a signing ceremony of an agreement between state-controlled Russian oil company Rosneft and ExxonMobil at the Black Sea port of Tuapse, southern Russia. President-elect Donald Trump selected Tillerson to lead the State Department on Monday, Dec. 12, 2016. (Mikhail Klimentyev/RIA-Novosti, Presidential Press Service via AP, Pool, File)

3. UNDER ISLAMIC STATE GROUP, MOSUL’S PEOPLE FACED DARKNESS, DREAD, BRUTALITY

Paychecks stopped, food supplies dwindled, and a life of poverty for those who refused to join the extremist group, AP finds. Lashings, stonings and beheadings were commonplace.

4. WHAT GORBACHEV SAYS ABOUT SOVIET COLLAPSE

The former Russian president tells AP the U.S. and its allies wasted a chance to build a safer world by gloating rather than offering aid when the Soviet Union fell 25 years ago.

5. RECOVERY STILL DISTANT 7 YEARS AFTER HAITI QUAKE

At least 50,000 people remain in some of the settlement camps that emerged after a 7.0 magnitude temblor devastated the impoverished Caribbean nation.

6. COSBY JUDGE TO WEIGH POTENTIAL TESTIMONY OF 13 OTHER WOMEN

Lawyers will battle in court to try to limit the number of other accusers who can testify at the comedian’s sexual assault trial.

7. ORCA-FREE THEME PARK COMING TO MIDEAST

The first SeaWorld park outside the United States is coming to Abu Dhabi by 2022 and it will be featured without orcas.

8. HOW A LAWMAKER WANTS TO OVERHAUL SOCIAL SECURITY

Rep. Sam Johnson, R-Texas, is proposing to gradually increase the retirement age and slow the growth of benefits for higher-income workers.

9. TRUMP’S ‘SHOOT SOMEONE’ TOPS QUOTES OF YEAR

The president-elect’s boast on the campaign trail that he could shoot somebody and not lose any voters tops Yale’s most notable quotes list.

10. MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL CREATES ANTI-HAZING, ANTI-BULLYING POLICY

That baseball hazing ritual of dressing up rookies as Wonder Woman, Hooters Girls and Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders is now banned, AP learns.