TUESDAY NEWS IN A RUSH: 10 things in 60 seconds and A-TownTV NewsMinute

1. HOW TRUMP’S PICK FOR AG COULD INFLUENCE BORDERS

Alabama Sen. Jeff Sessions has been Congress’ leading advocate for cracking down on illegal immigration.

2. WHAT PEOPLE ARE SAYING NEAR MEXICAN BORDER

In the Rio Grande valley they say Trump’s promise to build a border wall is not realistic and that an electronically fortified “virtual wall” makes a lot more sense to them.

3. TPP SEVERELY IN DOUBT

Trump’s announcement that he plans to quit the Trans-Pacific Partnership trade deal may spell the end of the dozen-nation trade pact.

4. VEILED AMBITION: THE CHANGING FACE OF PROVIDERS

The AP finds that about one-third of the 240,000 Syrian refugee households in Lebanon are headed by women whose husbands are dead, missing or chose to stay behind.

5. SCARE, THEN RELIEF AFTER POWERFUL JAPAN QUAKE AND TSUNAMI

Coastal residents return home from higher ground, and fishing boats to port, after tsunami warnings are lifted after the magnitude-7.4 temblor.

6. TENNESSEE SCHOOL BUS DRIVER CHARGED

Johnthony Walker, 24, has been charged with vehicular homicide, reckless endangerment and reckless driving after the crash in Chattanooga killed at least five children.

7. ‘LASHED OUT AT SOMEBODY WHO DIDN’T DESERVE IT’

Otis Tyrone McKane, 31, the suspect arrested in the ambush shooting of a San Antonio police detective, says he was angry about a child-custody battle.

8. WHY THAT RIDE HOME COSTS MORE

Airports across the country add surcharges of up to $5 a ride — typically passed directly on to travelers — for trips originating at their curbs.

9. KANYE WEST CANCELS TOUR, HOSPITALIZED

Reports say the hip-hop superstar was taken to a medical facility in Los Angeles because of stress and exhaustion.

10. ‘FUTBOL AMERICANO’ RETURNS TO MEXICO

Derek Carr throws three touchdown passes and Oakland benefits from some officiating calls in a 27-20 win over Houston in Mexico City.

This story has been corrected to remove a reference to a psychiatric hold in West item.