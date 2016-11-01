TUESDAY NEWS IN A RUSH: 10 things in 60 seconds and A-TownTV NewsMinute

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. BATTLE FOR MOSUL NOW BEING FOUGHT IN CITY OUTSKIRTS

Fighting rages as Iraq’s special forces begin their assault on the country’s second largest city, part of operations to drive the Islamic State group from its stronghold.

2. WHO’S STUCK IN THE MIDDLE IN EMAIL CLAMOR

Obama is caught between his attorney general, his FBI director and Hillary Clinton in the spat over whether emails related to the former secretary of state contained classified information.

3. TRUMP IS MASTER OF HIS DOMAINS

The Republican has been buying up web addresses that mock or insult him, with the apparent goal of making sure they don’t fall into the hands of his enemies.

4. PALESTINIAN LAWYER FIGHTS FOR WOMEN, ONE DIVORCE AT A TIME

Women across the Arab world gain ground in education and health, but inequality remains entrenched in most family courts in the most intimate arena of their lives — marriage and divorce.

5. ‘I CAME HERE TO HELP HER DIE’

South Korean police detain a man who rammed an excavator into a gate near the office where prosecutors questioned a woman at the center of a scandal that threatens the country’s president.

6. WHAT’S NEXT FOR PONTIFF ON HISTORIC VISIT

Pope Francis celebrates Mass for Sweden’s tiny Catholic community after marking the 500th anniversary of the Protestant Reformation.

7. MORE MIGRANTS FROM AROUND WORLD MAKING WAY TO US BORDER

The arrests of thousands from India, China, Romania, Bangladesh and Nepal in the past year present a new challenge to immigration agents at the Mexican border.

8. SEPTA STRIKE COULD AFFECT US ELECTION

Transit workers in Philadelphia are hitting the picket lines and commuters are scrambling to make alternate plans as about 900,000 rides are affected.

9. DEADLY HALLOWEEN ACCIDENT IN MISSISSIPPI

A vehicle strikes a flat-bed trailer carrying adults and children in costume, killing three and injuring several others in the tiny town of Chunky, authorities say.

10. WHO WILL END WORLD SERIES DROUGHT

The Cleveland Indians seek to win a title at home for the first time since 1920 and first of any kind since 1948. The Cubs haven’t captured a Series in 108 years.