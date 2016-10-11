TUESDAY NEWS IN A RUSH: 10 things in 60 seconds and A-TownTV NewsMinute

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. TENSIONS FLARE AS REPUBLICANS CLASH OVER TRUMP

Republican leaders hoped to prevent an all-out civil war at least until after the election, but those efforts appear to be failing.

2. TRUMP’S 2005 COMMENTS DISGUST WOMEN, BUT CHANGE FEW OPINIONS

Female voters in swing states are repulsed by the Republican’s assertion that an old tape featuring him talking about groping women amounted to “locker room talk” and not sexual assault.

3. HURRICANE’S COST, CHAOS LINGERS IN NORTH CAROLINA

Firefighters turn their military-surplus truck into the dark floodwaters of Lumberton, inundated by a swollen river.

4. ‘PEOPLE WILL DIE SOON IF WE DON’T GET SOME AID’

In western Haiti, 300 patients lay silently in bed at a hospital in Dame Marie waiting for medicine a week after Hurricane Matthew hit the remote peninsula.

5. SAMSUNG STOPS MAKING GALAXY NOTE 7s

The consumer electronics giant says that it is ending production of the star-crossed smartphones permanently because of safety concerns.

6. HOW ZIKA MAY BE WORSE THAN INITIALLY THOUGHT

Doctors are seeing that many of the babies born with microcephaly have difficulty swallowing, are prone to epileptic seizures and have vision and hearing trouble, AP finds.

7. NO STRIKE FOR CHICAGO PUBLIC SCHOOL TEACHERS

The decision affecting 400,000 students in the nation’s third-largest school district averts the second major strike for city teachers since 2012.

8. ASHURA MARKED AMID THREATS, VIOLENCE

Afghanistan’s Shiite population is preparing to mark the martyrdom of the Prophet Mohammad’s grandson despite warnings from authorities of possible attacks.

9. NANCY O’DELL: LOCKER ROOM NO EXCUSE FOR TRUMP

The “Entertainment Tonight” host says women shouldn’t be objectified, even in so-called men’s safe havens.

10. TRIBE ADVANCE, BIG PAPI WAVES GOODBYE

Cleveland beats Boston 4-3 to complete a three-game sweep and advance to its first AL Championship Series since 2007, sending Red Sox slugger David Ortiz into retirement.