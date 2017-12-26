TUESDAY NEWS IN A RUSH: 10 things in 60 seconds and A-TownTV NewsMinute

BY THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about Tuesday:

1. BLIZZARD, BITTER COLD HIT PARTS OF US ON CHRISTMAS

Heavy, wind-whipped snow falls on parts of New England, while subzero temperatures sweep from the Rockies to the Plains and Great Lakes.

2. TRUMP, FIRST LADY SEND HOLIDAY GREETINGS

In a brief video, the president and his wife, Melania, “wish America and the entire world a very Merry Christmas.”

3. WHERE DEMOCRATS EYE ANOTHER SENATE SEAT

Coming off an unlikely win in Alabama, the party looks to take the seat of retiring Sen. Bob Corker in Tennessee.

4. ‘WHEN NIGHT FALLS, YOU START GROWING ANXIOUS, DEPRESSED’

Maria Rivera, whose home in Puerto Rico was destroyed by Hurricane Maria three months ago, is among millions of the island’s residents who remain without electricity.

5. ACTRESS WHO PLAYED LOUISA VON TRAPP DIES

Heather Menzies-Urich, who was cast as the third-oldest of the seven von Trapp kids in the 1965 musical “The Sound of Music,” was 68.

6. STRONG HOLIDAY SALES CHEER RETAILERS

People spending more than expected on items like kitchen gadgets, toys and coats could make this the best Christmas shopping season in several years.

7. WHY WASHINGTON’S CROSSING RE-ENACTMENT IS SCUTTLED

High winds force re-enactors to cancel the historic Delaware River passage.

8. WHAT REAL HOUSEWIVES OF NYC STAR SAYS ABOUT ARREST

Luann de Lesseps apologizes after being charged in Florida for drunk and disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.

9. POLICE: IT WASN’T SANTA WHO ATTEMPTED PRISON DELIVERY

Ohio state troopers say someone tried to throw packages of tobacco, cellphones and marijuana over the fence at the Richland Correctional Institution on Christmas Eve.

10. YEAR’S BIGGEST SPORTS STORY: KNEELING FOR ANTHEM

The NFL players — many motivated by ex-49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick — say they kneel to call attention to social injustices, but critics say it disrespects the flag.