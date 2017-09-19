TUESDAY NEWS IN A RUSH: 10 things in 60 seconds and A-TownTV NewsMinute

BY THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

1. HURRICANE MARIA PUMMELS DOMINICA

The small island is lashed with catastrophic Category 5 winds as the storm begins a charge into the hurricane-devastated eastern Caribbean with Puerto Rico in its sights.

2. WHAT ARE HOT-BUTTON ISSUES AT UN GENERAL ASSEMBLY

The nuclear threat in North Korea, the plight of Myanmar’s minority Muslims, the spread of terrorism and the impact of climate change will dominate discussions.

3. WHAT SUU KYI IS SAYING ABOUT ROHINGYA MUSLIMS’ PLIGHT

Myanmar’s leader defends her country, insists they do not fear international scrutiny and invites diplomats to see some areas for themselves; refugees say she is a “liar.”

4. ‘FREE OUR PEOPLE’

People protesting the acquittal of a white former police officer in the killing of a black suspect chant outside the jail in St. Louis to show solidarity with those who remain behind bars.

5. WHERE DISPLACED HAITIANS ARE THRIVING

In Tijuana, Mexico, they are opening restaurants, filling factory jobs and having an outsize economic and cultural impact.

6. GEORGIA TECH CAMPUS SCENE OF UNREST

Three people are arrested during a protest after a vigil for a student who was fatally shot by university police.

7. TOYS R US FILES FOR BANKRUPTCY PROTECTION

The pioneering big box toy retailer files for Chapter 11 reorganization while continuing with normal business operations.

8. FACEBOOK MAY BE FACING AN ‘ERA OF ACCOUNTABILITY’

The world’s biggest social network is facing questions from lawmakers and others seeking to rein in its enormous power and demand more transparency.

9. WHO IS MOST DANGEROUS CELEB ON THE WEB

Cybersecurity firm McAfee says one-time pop-punk princess Avril Lavigne is the most likely celebrity to land users on websites that carry viruses or malware.

10. MATTHEW STAFFORD KEEPS LIONS ROLLING

The NFL’s highest paid player scrambles to frustrate the New York Giants’ defense and throws two third-down touchdown passes in Detroit’s 24-10 victory.