TUESDAY NEWS IN A RUSH: 10 things in 60 seconds and A-TownTV NewsMinute

BY THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about Tuesday:

1. KEYS FELT IRMA’S FULL FURY

Authorities send an aircraft carrier and other Navy ships to help with search-and-rescue operations as a flyover of the hurricane-battered Florida islands yields what the governor says were scenes of devastation.

2. WHERE HELP HAS BEEN SLOW TO ARRIVE

Caribbean officials struggle to get aid to islands devastated by Irma, with at least 34 people reported killed across the region, including 10 in Cuba.

3. ‘OUR COUNTRY CAME TOGETHER THAT DAY’

Americans mark the 16th anniversary of Sept. 11 with somber tributes, tears and pleas from some victims’ relatives to return to the sense of unity felt after the attacks.

4. UN OK’S NEW SANCTIONS ON NORTH KOREA

The sanctions do not contain an oil import ban or international asset freeze on the government and leader Kim Jong Un that the Trump administration wanted.

5. DEATH TOLL FROM EARTHQUAKE WORSENS

The official toll in Mexico’s 8.1 magnitude quake rises to nearly 100 as more deaths are confirmed in the hard-hit southern states of Oaxaca and Chiapas.

6. WHICH RED FLAG EQUIFAX HACK RAISED

The attack highlights the vulnerability of Social Security numbers, which are widely used by financial firms as personal identifiers.

7. VIOLENCE ERUPTS DURING FOOTBALL PARTY

Nine people, including a suspect fatally shot by police, are dead after a man opened fire during a gathering to watch football at a suburban Dallas home.

8. WALL STREET BUOYED AS IRMA FADES

U.S. stocks rally to record highs as the hurricane swirls north without causing as much damage as many had feared.

9. WHAT’S PARADOX OF HURRICANE COVERAGE

People on television spend days warning the public to get out of harm’s way — then station their correspondents squarely in the middle of howling wind and rain.

10. THE ‘IT’ FACTOR: AUDIENCES FLOCK TO FRIGHT FLICK

The horror genre has been stuck in the micro-budget realm for years, but that might change with the record-breaking success of “It” at the box office.