TUESDAY NEWS IN A RUSH: 10 things in 60 seconds and A-TownTV NewsMinute

BY THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

1. UN HOLDS EMERGENCY SESSION ON NORTH KOREA

U.S. Ambassador Nikki Haley says Kim Jong Un is “begging for war” as members of the U.N. Security Council push for more sanctions.

2. URGENCY GROWS, BUT NO SOLUTION IN SIGHT

The Trump administration’s options are going from bad to worse as North Korea’s military marches ever closer to being able to strike the U.S. mainland with nuclear weapons.

3. WHAT DACA PLAN COULD MEAN FOR GOP

Some top Republicans fear a “civil war” within the party if Trump, as expected, conditionally halts the program that helps young immigrants brought to the U.S. illegally.

4. HOUSING CRISIS PERSISTS DAYS AFTER HARVEY

While the number of evacuees seeking refuge in Houston’s emergency shelters is dwindling, many people still face dire housing needs.

5. WHY ROYAL WATCHERS ARE AFLUTTER

Prince William and his wife, the Duchess of Cambridge, will soon welcome a third child to the royal nursery.

6. JEWELS OF NATIONAL PARK SYSTEM UNDER THREAT

Wind-driven fires push toward man-made and natural icons in and around Glacier and Yosemite national parks.

7. POPE’S VISIT TO COLOMBIA HIGHLIGHTS DISAFFECTION

Evangelical Christians now make up 15 percent of the population in Colombia, where the Roman Catholic Church until recent decades had few rivals.

8. HOW SOME IN US MARKED LABOR DAY

Politics dominate summer’s last hurrah as gatherings and parades across the U.S. invite politicians to march and speak.

9. MIRANDA LAMBERT ATOP COUNTRY HEAP

The performer earns five nominations for Country Music Association awards, with Little Big Town and Keith Urban earning four nods each.

10. RAY OF HOPE AMID RUINOUS CIVIL WAR

Syria’s national soccer team has a chance to qualify for next year’s World Cup. It would be the Arab nation’s first ever appearance in the sport’s most prestigious event.