TUESDAY NEWS IN A RUSH: 10 things in 60 seconds and A-TownTV News Minute

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. DEATH TOLL IN PAKISTAN POLICE ACADEMY ATTACK RISES

Militants storm a police training center in restive Baluchistan province, opening fire, detonating explosive vests and killing 59, authorities say.

2. AMERICA FAR FROM UNITED

AP surveyed the country over the past half year and found a country caught up in a toxic presidential campaign that magnified its disagreements, and left it longing for harmony.

3. THREATENED IN MOSUL, IS USES ALTERNATIVE TACTICS

Last week’s assault on Kirkuk offers a glimpse at the kind of asymmetrical and bloody response the Islamic State group might mount as Iraqi forces converge on its last major urban bastion in the country.

4. HOW AUTISM IN GIRLS MAY HELP REVEAL DISORDER’S SECRETS

AP finds that many girls with autism have social skills that can mask the condition and some girls do not show symptoms even when they have the same genetic mutations seen in boys.

5. VOTER ROLL PROBLEMS DO NOT EQUATE TO FRAUD

An AP Fact Check finds Trump’s claims of flaws in voter data accurately reflect numbers contained in a four-year-old report, but do not equate to proof of widespread fraud or election rigging.

6. TRUMP BRAND LOSES LUSTER WITH AFFLUENT

After a tumultuous run up to the election, there’s evidence that the billionaire businessman’s brand is being tarnished.

7. DEADLY ACCIDENT AT AUSTRALIAN AMUSEMENT PARK

Two men and two women were killed while on a river rapids ride at Dreamworld, a popular theme park in Queensland state’s Gold Coast, police say.

8. DANGEROUS AIR BAGS STILL NOT REPAIRED

Owners of more than 300,000 Hondas have yet to get their air bags fixed, despite warnings from the automaker and regulators.

9. WHAT OBAMA SAID ABOUT TRUMP’S TWEET

On “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” the president countered the Republican’s claim that he “will go down as perhaps the worst president in the history of the United States” by saying, “… at least I will go down as a president.”

10. CLEVELAND WILL BE CENTER OF AMERICAN SPORTS UNIVERSE

As the Cavs receive championship rings and raise a banner to celebrate their NBA title, the Indians will host Game 1 of the World Series against the Cubs.