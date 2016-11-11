Trump protests in Denver, violent in Oregon, surge across nation

PORTLAND, Ore. | Another night of nationwide protests against Donald Trump’s election came to a head in Portland, where thousands marched and some smashed store windows, lit firecrackers and sparked a dumpster blaze. Police termed the protest a riot and used “less lethal munitions” to help clear the streets.

An estimated 1,000-2,000 protesters also filled Denver Downtown streets Thursday night, with no reports of violence. Protesters managed to shut down Interstate 25 near downtown Denver briefly Thursday night as demonstrations against Donald Trump’s election as U.S. president continued around the country.

Denver police tweeted around 10 p.m. that demonstrators made their way onto the freeway and traffic was halted in the northbound and southbound lanes. Police say the interstate was reopened about half an hour later as the crowd moved back Downtown. It wasn’t immediately clear how many protesters walked onto the highway. A crowd of several hundred had been marching through downtown Denver earlier in the evening waving anti-Trump signs. Officers in cruisers and on bicycles were monitoring the situation.

Earlier protests in Denver, Boulder and Colorado Springs on Wednesday and Thursday went off peacefully.