Trump protests in Denver, violent in Oregon, surge across nation

PORTLAND, Ore. | Another night of nationwide protests against Donald Trump’s election came to a head in Portland, where thousands marched and some smashed store windows, lit firecrackers and sparked a dumpster blaze. Police termed the protest a riot and used “less lethal munitions” to help clear the streets.
An estimated 1,000-2,000 protesters also filled Denver Downtown streets Thursday night, with no reports of violence. Protesters managed to shut down Interstate 25 near downtown Denver briefly Thursday night as demonstrations against Donald Trump’s election as U.S. president continued around the country.
Denver police tweeted around 10 p.m. that demonstrators made their way onto the freeway and traffic was halted in the northbound and southbound lanes. Police say the interstate was reopened about half an hour later as the crowd moved back Downtown. It wasn’t immediately clear how many protesters walked onto the highway. A crowd of several hundred had been marching through downtown Denver earlier in the evening waving anti-Trump signs. Officers in cruisers and on bicycles were monitoring the situation.
Earlier protests in Denver, Boulder and Colorado Springs on Wednesday and Thursday went off peacefully.
Some Oregon 4,000 protesters surged into the downtown area late Thursday night with chants like “we reject the president-elect!”
NATIONAL PROTESTS
Protesters demonstrate after Donald Trump's election victory, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2016 in downtown, Portland, Ore. Portland police made no arrests during Tuesday night's post-election protest. (Mark Graves//The Oregonian via AP)
Protest organizer Mallie Feltner speaks to the crowd gathered in opposition of Donald Trump's presidential election victory, Thursday, Nov. 10, 2016 At Jefferson Square Park in Louisville Ky. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)
A protesters unhappy with the presidential election blocks traffic on JFK Blvd. as they march between cars on Thursday, Nov. 10, 2016, in Philadelphia. (Charles Fox/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP)
A protester holds up a sign in opposition of Donald Trump's presidential election victory, Thursday, Nov. 10, 2016 at Jefferson Square Park in Louisville Ky. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)
Protesters holds up signs in opposition of Donald Trump's presidential election victory as they march from Jefferson Square Park, Thursday, Nov. 10, 2016 in Louisville Ky. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)
Protesters march in front of Trump Tower in downtown Chicago as they protest the election of President-elect Donald Trump, Thursday, Nov. 10, 2016. Two days after Trump's election as president, the divisions he exposed only showed signs of widening as many thousands of protesters flooded streets across the country to condemn him. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
A protester holds up a sign in opposition of Donald Trump's presidential election victory, Thursday, Nov. 10, 2016 at Jefferson Square Park in Louisville Ky. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)
A protester holds a sign during a protest against the election of President-elect Donald Trump in Chicago, Thursday, Nov. 10, 2016. Two days after Trump's election as president, the divisions he exposed only showed signs of widening as many thousands of protesters flooded streets across the country to condemn him. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Mission High School students Hope Robertson, right, yells as she protests with other high school students in opposition of Donald Trump's presidential election victory in front of City Hall in San Francisco, Thursday, Nov. 10, 2016. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
Protesters march in front of Trump Tower in downtown Chicago as they protest the election of President-elect Donald Trump, Thursday, Nov. 10, 2016. Two days after Trump's election as president, the divisions he exposed only showed signs of widening as many thousands of protesters flooded streets across the country to condemn him. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
A protester holds up a sign in opposition of Donald Trump's presidential election victory, Thursday, Nov. 10, 2016 at Jefferson Square Park in Louisville Ky. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)
Protesters gather in downtown Chicago as they protest the election of President-elect Donald Trump, Thursday, Nov. 10, 2016. Two days after Trump's election as president, the divisions he exposed only showed signs of widening as many thousands of protesters flooded streets across the country to condemn him. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Protesters march on their way to Waterfront Park in Portland, Ore., on the third day of protests over the results of the 2016 U.S. presidential election, Thursday, Nov. 10, 2016. President-elect Donald Trump fired back on social media after demonstrators in both red and blue states hit the streets for another round of protests, showing outrage over the Republican's unexpected win. (Jim Ryan/The Oregonian via AP)
A driver's windshield was damaged after she drove in the area with protesters demonstrating against Tuesday's U.S. presidential election results, Thursday, Nov. 10, 2016, in Portland, Ore. President-elect Donald Trump fired back on social media after demonstrators in both red and blue states hit the streets for another round of protests, showing outrage over the Republican's unexpected win. (Jim Ryan/The Oregonian via AP)
Protesters gather in Pioneer Courthouse Square in Portland, Ore., the third night of protests over the results of the 2016 U.S. presidential election, Thursday, Nov. 10, 2016. President-elect Donald Trump fired back on social media after demonstrators in both red and blue states hit the streets for another round of protests, showing outrage over the Republican's unexpected win. (Mark Graves/The Oregonian/OregonLive.com via AP)
Protesters gather in Pioneer Courthouse Square in Portland, the third night of protests over the results of the 2016 U.S. presidential election, Thursday, Nov. 10, 2016. President-elect Donald Trump fired back on social media after demonstrators in both red and blue states hit the streets for another round of protests, showing outrage over the Republican's unexpected win. (Mark Graves/The Oregonian/OregonLive.com via AP)
Protesters cross the Hawthorne Bridge in Portland, Ore., on the third day of protests over the results of the 2016 U.S. presidential election, Thursday, Nov. 10, 2016. President-elect Donald Trump fired back on social media after demonstrators in both red and blue states hit the streets for another round of protests, showing outrage over the Republican's unexpected win. (Jim Ryan/The Oregonian via AP)
Protesters gather at Rosa Parks Circle in Grand Rapids, Mich., Thursday, Nov. 10, 2016, in opposition of Donald Trump's presidential election victory. (Cory Morse/The Grand Rapids Press via AP)
Donald J. Trump supporters, Mark Bowman, center, and Mike Bush, right, argue with protesters in opposition of Donald Trump's presidential election victory at Rosa Parks Circle in Grand Rapids, Mich., Thursday, Nov. 10, 2016. (Cory Morse/The Grand Rapids Press via AP)
Ashley Aviles takes part in a protest at Rosa Parks Circle in Grand Rapids, Mich., Thursday, Nov. 10, 2016, in opposition of Donald Trump's presidential election victory. "I'm sad for America that the majority ignores the sexist bullying," she said. (Cory Morse/The Grand Rapids Press via AP)
Officers began physically pushing back against the crowd that at times threw objects at them as midnight approached, arresting several people and using flash-bang devices and types of smoke or tear gas to force people to disperse.
After several orders to leave, police said officers used “less lethal munitions,” such as pepper spray and rubber projectiles. Live video footage showed officers firing what appeared to be the non-lethal items. It wasn’t immediately clear if anyone was hit.
IN DENVER
Looks like an old fashioned sit in pic.twitter.com/uWqtBDcSSQ
— Gabriel Christus (@gchristus) November 11, 2016
Protest number continued to dwindle through the night and as the early morning hours wore on, police announced to remaining clusters of protesters to immediately disperse or be “subject to arrest and the use of riot-control agents.” Police said they made 26 arrests.
Around the country from New York to Chicago to California, in red states as well as blue, hundreds of demonstrators marched through streets, many for the third straight night though in somewhat smaller numbers.
Trump himself fired back late Thursday, tweeting: “Just had a very open and successful presidential election. Now professional protesters, incited by the media, are protesting. Very unfair!”
In Denver, protesters managed to shut down Interstate 25 near downtown Denver briefly Thursday night. Police said demonstrators made their way onto the freeway and traffic was halted in the northbound and southbound lanes for about a half-hour. Protesters also briefly shut down interstate highways in Minneapolis and Los Angeles.
DENVER PROTESTS
A protestor marches up Colfax Avenue on Nov. 11 in downtown Denver. Photo by Michael Ortiz/ Aurora Sentinel
Protestors march through Civic Center Park on Nov. 11 following the recent election of Donald Trump on Nov. 8. The march went through downton Denver from the park, through 16th street mall and back up Colfax Avenue. Photo by Michael Ortiz/ Aurora Sentinel
Protestors sit in the middle of Colfax Avenue in downtown Denver on Nov 11. A march through Denver was organized to protest the recent election of Donal Trump on Nov. 8. Photo by Michael Ortiz/ Aurora Sentinel
Protestors march through Civic Center Park on Nov. 11 following the recent election of Donald Trump on Nov. 8. The march went through downton Denver from the park, through 16th street mall and back up Colfax Avenue. Photo by Michael Ortiz/ Aurora Sentinel
Danni Scrite, left, hugs Ariel Tomlinson during an anti-Trump rally on Thursday Nov. 10, 2016 in Denver. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Aurora Sentinel
A protester holds a sign during an anti-Trump rally on Thursday Nov. 10, 2016 in Denver. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Aurora Sentinel
Protesters walk down the Sixteenth Street Mall during an Anti-Trump rally on Thursday Nov. 10, 2016 in Denver. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Aurora Sentinel
Protesters walk down the Sixteenth Street Mall during an Anti-Trump rally on Thursday Nov. 10, 2016 in Denver. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Aurora Sentinel
A man raises hsi fist in solidarity as an anti-Trump rally walks past on Colfax on Thursday Nov. 10, 2016 in Denver. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Aurora Sentinel
Jocelyn Delrio waves an American flag and a gay pride flag during an anti-Trump rally on Thursday Nov. 10, 2016 in Denver.Photo by Gabriel Christus/Aurora Sentinel
Anti-Trump protesters climb a statue outside of the Capitol on Thursday Nov. 10, 2016 in Denver. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Aurora Sentinel
Anti-Trump protesters march down Champa Street on Thursday Nov. 10, 2016 in Denver. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Aurora Sentinel
#NotMyPresident protesters in Downtown Denver Thursday evening Nov 10, 2016. Protesters gathered at the Colorado State Capitol and then marched through several streets in Denver. Protesters chanted, "Stay loud, stay queer, immigrants are welcome here," as well as other anti-trump slogans. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Aurora Sentinel
#NotMyPresident protesters in Downtown Denver Thursday evening Nov 10, 2016. Protesters gathered at the Colorado State Capitol and then marched through several streets in Denver. Protesters chanted, "Stay loud, stay queer, immigrants are welcome here," as well as other anti-trump slogans. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Aurora Sentinel
#NotMyPresident protesters in Downtown Denver Thursday evening Nov 10, 2016. Protesters gathered at the Colorado State Capitol and then marched through several streets in Denver. Protesters chanted, "Stay loud, stay queer, immigrants are welcome here," as well as other anti-trump slogans. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Aurora Sentinel
#NotMyPresident protesters in Downtown Denver Thursday evening Nov 10, 2016. Protesters gathered at the Colorado State Capitol and then marched through several streets in Denver. Protesters chanted, "Stay loud, stay queer, immigrants are welcome here," as well as other anti-trump slogans. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Aurora Sentinel
#NotMyPresident protesters in Downtown Denver Thursday evening Nov 10, 2016. Protesters gathered at the Colorado State Capitol and then marched through several streets in Denver. Protesters chanted, "Stay loud, stay queer, immigrants are welcome here," as well as other anti-trump slogans. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Aurora Sentinel
In San Francisco’s downtown, high-spirited high school students marched through, chanting “not my president” and holding signs urging a Donald Trump eviction. They waved rainbow banners and Mexican flags, as bystanders in the heavily Democratic city high-fived the marchers from the sidelines.
“As a white, queer person, we need unity with people of color, we need to stand up,” said Claire Bye, a 15-year-old sophomore at Academy High School. “I’m fighting for my rights as an LGBTQ person. I’m fighting for the rights of brown people, black people, Muslim people.”
IN DENVER
Now chanting ” black lives matter” pic.twitter.com/rtmFygjCv3
— Gabriel Christus (@gchristus) November 11, 2016
In New York City, a large group of demonstrators once again gathered outside Trump Tower on Fifth Avenue Thursday night. They chanted angry slogans and waved banners bearing anti-Trump messages.
“You got everything straight up and down the line,” demonstrator David Thomas said. “You got climate change, you got the Iran deal. You got gay rights, you got mass deportations. Just everything, straight up and down the line, the guy is wrong on every issue.”
In Philadelphia, protesters near City Hall held signs bearing slogans like “Not Our President,” ”Trans Against Trump” and “Make America Safe For All.”
About 500 people turned out at a protest in Louisville, Kentucky and in Baltimore, hundreds of people marched to the stadium where the Ravens were playing a football game.
Hundreds of protesters demonstrated outside Trump Tower in Chicago and a growing group was getting into some shoving matches with police in Oakland, California.
Mostly peaceful protests also surged again in Los Angles. City News Service reported that dozens of protesters were arrested around midnight when they refused to budge from an area.
IN DENVER
Protesters going by the clock tower and off of 16th st mall pic.twitter.com/PKzzwwA37v
— Gabriel Christus (@gchristus) November 11, 2016
As expected, the demonstrations prompted some social media blowback from Trump supporters accusing protesters of sour grapes or worse, though there were no significant counter-protests.
Trump supporters said the protesters were not respecting the democratic process.
As of Thursday, Democrat Hillary Clinton was leading Trump in votes nationwide 47.7 percent to 47.5 percent, but Trump secured victory in the Electoral College.
___
Jablon reported from Los Angeles. Associated Press writers Deepti Hajela in New York, Janie Har in San Francisco and Lisa Baumann in Seattle contributed to this report.