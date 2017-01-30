Trump fires acting attorney general for balking at upholding immigration order

9:20 p.m.

President Donald Trump has fired Acting Attorney General Sally Yates after she announced she would not defend his controversial immigration order.

He is naming Dana Boente, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia, to serve in her place.

The White House press office says in a statement Monday that Yates “has betrayed the Department of Justice by refusing to enforce a legal order designed to protect the citizens of the United States.”

The statement calls Yates an Obama administration appointee “who is weak on borders and very weak on illegal immigration.”

Trump’s order from Friday temporarily suspends the U.S. refugee program and bars immigration from seven majority-Muslim countries.

Trump has picked Sen. Jeff Sessions to lead the Justice Department, but he has yet to be confirmed by the Senate.

___

8 p.m.

President Donald Trump is lashing out at Democrats after the acting attorney general announced she would not defend his controversial immigration order.

Trump in a tweet accuses Democrats of “delaying my cabinet picks for purely political reasons.” He says, “They have nothing going but to obstruct. Now have an Obama A.G.”

Acting Attorney General Sally Yates, a Democratic appointee, directed Justice Department attorneys Monday not to defend Trump’s controversial executive refugee and immigration ban.

Yates said she was not convinced the order was lawful.

Yates’ directive is temporary, given that Trump’s pick for attorney general will likely move to uphold the president’s policy. Sen. Jeff Sessions is awaiting Senate confirmation.

___

7:40 p.m.

President Donald Trump is considering an executive order that would target some immigrants for deportation if they become dependent on government assistance.

The Associated Press has obtained a copy of the draft order that calls for the identification and removal “as expeditiously as possible” of any legal immigrant who relies on certain kinds of public welfare benefits.

The order, if signed, would also focus the government’s efforts on blocking immigrants who are likely to become reliant on government benefits.

The White House did not immediately comment.

Immigrants already must prove financial independence before they are allowed into the United States. The draft order signals the administration is considering not only cracking down on immigrants in the U.S. illegally, but also some living in country legally.

___

7:35 p.m.

A huge crowd gathered in front of the Supreme Court as Democratic lawmakers led a rally protesting President Donald Trump’s executive order banning refugees.

The lawmakers could barely be heard above the chants from the crowd, which included “Do your job” and “No ban, no wall.”

Sen. Chuck Schumer of New York promised the crowd the Democrats would “fight with everything we have and we will win.”

Sen. Jeff Merkley of Oregon led the crowd in a chant of “Tear down that ban.”

Hundreds carried signs with slogans like “Dissent Is Patriotic,” ”Impeach” and “This Is What Democracy Looks Like.”

___

6:20 p.m.

House and Senate Democrats are protesting President Donald Trump’s executive order on immigration and refugees.

The lawmakers have gathered at the Supreme Court, across from the Capitol, to express their opposition to the order temporarily banning travel from specific Muslim-majority countries.

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi says what Trump did “is not constitutional, to many of us, it’s immoral.”

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer is calling the order “evil” and says it goes against what the nation stands for.

The lawmakers are holding up candles.

___

4:20 p.m.

Senate Republicans have blocked a Democratic effort to overturn President Donald Trump’s executive order temporarily suspending all immigration for citizens of seven majority-Muslim countries.

Minority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York sought a vote Monday on legislation reversing the order. Republican Sen. Tom Cotton of Arkansas objected.

Republicans have expressed support for the vetting, but have questioned the rollout of the order. Chaos and confusion ensued in airports as officials initially barred permanent U.S. residents with “green cards” from re-entering the country, then said they would be allow to enter.

Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein of California called the order “unnecessary, unconstitutional and un-American.”

Late Saturday, a federal judge in New York issued an emergency order temporarily barring the U.S. from deporting people from the nations subject to Trump’s ban.

___

3:30 p.m.

The top Democrat in the Senate says the Trump administration’s implementation of the executive order on immigration “raises serious doubts” about its competence.

Minority Leader Chuck Schumer is criticizing the order that temporarily suspended all immigration for citizens of seven majority-Muslim countries for 90 days, and he is vowing to reverse it. He calls it counterproductive, dangerous and un-American.

The order sowed chaos and confusion at airports as officials initially barred permanent U.S. residents with “green cards” from re-entering the country, then said they would be allow to enter.

Late Saturday, a federal judge in New York issued an emergency order temporarily barring the U.S. from deporting people from the seven majority-Muslim nations subject to Trump’s travel ban.

___

3:25 p.m.

The son of Benazir Bhutto, the Pakistan prime minister slain by a suicide bomber in 2007, is criticizing the Trump administration for restricting immigration from several Muslim-majority countries.

Bilalwal Bhutto, leader of Pakistan’s main opposition party, says it is discouraging to progressive Muslims to see the U.S. responding to “fear of the other.” He says it sends the wrong message to people fighting religious extremism.

Bhutto told the U.S. Institute of Peace in Washington that the public outpouring of support for those affected by Friday’s executive order also shows a positive side of America to the world.

Trump’s order does not cover Pakistan, where al-Qaida is active.

Bhutto says adding Pakistan to the list would create hostility and indicate the U.S. is turning away from its own ideals.

___

2:40 p.m.

A Republican senator is criticizing the Trump administration for failing to mention Jews in a statement remembering the Holocaust.

Sen. Susan Collins of Maine said over Twitter that “The Administration’s omission of the Jewish people in a Holocaust remembrance statement is an historical mistake.”

Trump administration officials have defended their statement, saying that it appropriately recognized the horrors of the Holocaust, which killed millions of people in addition to Jews.

Spokesman Sean Spicer on Monday accused critics of nitpicking and noted that the statement was written with the help of a person who is both Jewish and the descendant of Holocaust Survivors. Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner is both.

Nonetheless critics have said that omitting specific reference to Jews or anti-Semitism can be a form of Holocaust denial.

The Nazis specifically set out to exterminate all the Jews of Europe.

__

2:29 p.m.

Major Wall Street banks are speaking out against President Donald Trump’s temporary ban on refugees from several Muslim-majority countries.

Citigroup CEO Mike Corbat said the company is concerned about the message the executive order sends, and the impact immigration policies could have on the bank serving its clients and contributing to growth.

At Goldman Sachs, which has several former executives in the Trump administration, CEO Lloyd Blankfein said the ban is not something Goldman supports and it has the potential to disrupt the firm.

Executives at those and other banks say Trump’s order could unsettle their operations, break up families, and hurt the banks’ ability to do business outside the U.S.

Like the technology industry, Wall Street banks have operations on nearly every continent and from many countries.

__

2:25 p.m.

White House press secretary Sean Spicer says the director of the CIA will be added to the White House National Security Council.

Spicer says President Donald Trump has decided to amend his recent memo restructuring the council to add CIA Director Mike Pompeo to the top circle of national security advisers. The restructuring also added White House senior adviser Steve Bannon to the council’s principals committee, which includes the secretaries of state and defense.

Trump’s move also directed the director of national intelligence and the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff to attend only when “issues pertaining to their responsibilities and expertise are to be discussed.”

But Spicer says those individuals will be welcome to attend the meetings. He disputed that the reorganization was a significant change from past administrations.

__

2:15 p.m.

President Donald Trump will welcome Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (neh-ten-YAH’-hoo) to the United States next month.

White House press secretary Sean Spicer said Monday that Netanyahu will visit on February 15. He said Trump looks forward to “discussing continued strategic, technological, military and intelligence cooperation.”

Trump has signaled strong support for Israel. Netanyahu on Sunday said that the American embassy in Israel should be moved from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, endorsing one of Trump’s campaign promises.