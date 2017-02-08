THURSDAY NEWS IN A RUSH: 10 things in 60 seconds and A-TownTV NewsMinute

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about Thursday:

1. TRUMP SLAMS COURTS, HIS COURT NOMINEE HITS BACK

Trump disparages the court that is deliberating his travel ban as being “so political” — prompting a rebuke from his nominee for the Supreme Court.

2. SENATE CONFIRMS SESSIONS AS ATTORNEY GENERAL

The Republican-led body along party lines in confirming the Alabama senator, despite sometimes-angry Democratic opposition.

FILE - In this Saturday, Dec. 10, 2016 file picture, former French Economy Minister and candidate for next year's presidential election, Emmanuel Macron gestures as he delivers his speech during a campaign meeting in Paris, France. "Emmanuel Macron has humorously poo-pooed online chatter that he is having a gay affair. To hoots of laughter, the independent candidate this week delighted his supporters by making fun of rumors that he is leading a secret double life with a man." (AP Photo/Kamil Zihnioglu, File) FILE - In this Dec. 20, 2013 file photo, oysters are unloaded on Deal Island, Md. Researchers outlined in a report published in February 2017, that a new strain of disease-causing bacteria has been found thriving along the Atlantic Coast which can contaminate oysters or other shellfish. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File) Opponents of the Dakota Access oil pipeline protest at the San Francisco Federal Building in San Francisco, Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017. Opponents of the Dakota Access oil pipeline called for protests around the world Wednesday as the Army prepared to green-light the final stage of the $3.8 billion project's construction. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

3. TRUMP TWEET RAISES ETHICS CONCERN

The criticism that Nordstrom treated his daughter “so unfairly” may make other retailers think twice about dropping the Ivanka Trump brand for fear of a public scolding.

4. PIPELINE WORK READY TO RAMP UP

The company building the Dakota oil pipeline says it plans to resume work immediately to finish the project.

5. WHERE NASTY WEATHER IS HEADING

Much of the northeastern U.S. is readying for a storm that could bring a foot of snow or more.

6. BIG STEP FOR BREXIT

Britain’s House of Commons gives final approval to a bill authorizing the government to start exit talks with the European Union.

7. WHO’S DECLARING ‘NEW ERA OF UNITY’

A former prime minister who holds dual Somali-U.S. citizenship is elected Somalia’s president, aiming to bring the long-chaotic country a fully functioning central government.

8. FRENCH CANDIDATE DISMISSES ONLINE GOSSIP

Emmanuel Macron’s humorous tackling of the rumors about a gay affair is the latest turn in a presidential race proving as twisty as a Tour de France road.

9. WHICH AILMENT COULD BE CLOSER TO A CURE

The discovery of a new strain of bacteria provides a critical clue to understanding why more seafood lovers are getting sick from eating shellfish, scientists say.

10. OUR CRITICS HANDICAP THE GRAMMYS

AP Music Writers Mesfin Fekadu and Nekesa Mumbi Moody agree on one thing: Adele will win album of the year.