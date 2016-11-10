THURSDAY NEWS IN A RUSH: 10 things in 60 seconds and A-TownTV NewsMinute

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. OBAMA EXTENDING OLIVE BRANCH TO TRUMP

The president is set to welcome his successor — a man he blasted as unfit to serve as commander in chief — to the White House. Trump had led the toxic birther charge that challenged the legitimacy of Obama’s presidency.

2. AP ANALYSIS: A REVERSAL OF FORTUNE FOR OBAMA

He warned that Trump was dangerous, a nuclear hair-trigger, who was proud to get away with sexual assault — and now it falls to Obama to reassure America that it can survive four years of Trump.

3. DIVISIONS RAW OVER PRESIDENTIAL RACE

Protesters flood the streets in American cities — with a rallying cry of “Not my president” — to condemn Trump’s election in demonstrations that police say were mostly peaceful.

4. ONCE TARGET OF TRUMP RHETORIC, ASIA LOOKS AHEAD

There’s no firm consensus among politicians and analysts across the Far East what kind of role the Trump administration will actually play in the region.

5. RISK, REWARD OF TRUMP’S ECONOMIC PLANS

Slashing taxes and lifting regulations are among measures that would turbocharge the economy, the president-elect says. Yet economists warn that his plans could spike the national debt or even cause a recession.

6. WHAT PUTIN COULD USE FROM TRUMP

High on the Russian leader’s wish list is for the U.S. to drop the sanctions it imposed for Moscow’s annexation of Crimea and its involvement in the continuing war in eastern Ukraine.

7. CONCERN GROWS FOR NEWBORNS IN HAITI

Across the Caribbean nation’s hurricane-battered southwest, nearly 14,000 women are due to give birth in the coming weeks amid widespread shortages of meat, clean water and housing.

8. WHERE BARRIER TO SAME-SEX MARRIAGE IS POISED TO FALL

Taiwan is on the cusp of becoming the first Asian country to legalize gay marriage. Polls show marriage equality has broad public support.

9. SOMETHING FOR COOKS TO BE THANKFUL FOR

A meal-prep company backed by Martha Stewart says it can help simplify preparing your Thanksgiving feast — shipping you recipes and the ingredients you need.

10. BRAD PITT CLEARED IN ABUSE INVESTIGATION

A probe into whether the actor was abusive toward his son on a private flight in September has been closed with no finding of wrongdoing.