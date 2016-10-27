THURSDAY NEWS IN A RUSH: 10 things in 60 seconds and A-TownTV NewsMinute

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:
1. MORE GOOD SIGNS FOR CLINTON IN KEY STATES
Millions of votes that have been cast already in the U.S. presidential election point to an advantage for the Democrat in Florida and North Carolina, both must-win states for Trump, as well as Nevada, Colorado and Arizona.
2. WHO FORMS POLITICAL ODD COUPLE
Hillary Clinton and Michelle Obama, two women who are a study in contrasts, are slated to campaign together for the first time in North Carolina.
3. SMALL TEMBLORS CONTINUE TO SHAKE ITALY
They are further unsettling thousands of residents displaced by a pair of powerful aftershocks to the deadly August quake.
4. WHY SPLIT IN U.S. NORTH KOREA STANCE SURPRISES
National Intelligence Director James Clapper’s stakes out a position contrary to White House policy by saying there is little chance Pyongyang would agree to end its nuclear program.
5. WHERE PROTESTERS DEMAND END TO ‘DICTATORSHIP’
Anti-government demonstrators pour into the streets of Venezuela’s capital and other major cities in a show of force against the president.
6. POT FARMERS WORRY LEGALIZATION COULD END THEIR WAY OF LIFE
California voters will decide Nov. 8 whether to legalize marijuana for recreational use — an issue that has sown division here among growers.
7. U.S. STUDENTS STILL LAG IN SCIENCE LEARNING
The 2015 National Assessment of Educational Progress shows only about a third of fourth and eighth graders demonstrate strong academic performance in the sciences.
8. HOW SOME CHOOSE TO GET ORGAN TRANSPLANTS FASTER
Some patients are jumping ahead in line by agreeing to a kidney sure to infect them with hepatitis C.
9. CHANGES COULD COME TO TWITTER USERS
If Twitter is sold, a new owner could clean it up and curb some of the nastiness that’s become synonymous with it.
10. EX-SUPREME COURT JUDGE AMONG LONG-SUFFERING CUBS FANS
In 1929, John Paul Stevens witnessed the first World Series game at Wrigley Field — and he’s been waiting ever since for a championship.
In this Oct. 24, 2016, photo, an early voting sign is placed on the grass at an early voting celebration outside of Jackson Memorial Hospital, on the first day of early voting in Miami. The millions of votes that have been cast already in the U.S. presidential election point to an advantage for Hillary Clinton in critical battleground states, as well as signs of strength in traditionally Republican territory. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
In this Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2016 photo, Aaron Gonzalez follows a path to harvest marijuana from grower Laura Costa's farm near Garberville, Calif. Costa opposes the passage of Proposition 64, the November ballot initiative which would legalize the recreational use of marijuana, fearing that corporate interests and big farms will put her and other small growers out of business. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)
Residents carry some of their belongings in the small town of Visso in central Italy, Thursday, Oct 27, 2016, after a 5.9 earthquake destroyed part of the town. A pair of strong aftershocks shook central Italy late Wednesday, crumbling churches and buildings, knocking out power and sending panicked residents into the rain-drenched streets just two months after a powerful earthquake killed nearly 300 people. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)
Carolina Moreno talks to journalists while performing as "Lady Justice" during a protest against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela, Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2016. Venezuela's standoff deepened after congress voted to open a political trial against Maduro for breaking the constitutional order and opposition leaders called for mass demonstrations on Wednesday to drive the leader from office. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)