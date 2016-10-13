THURSDAY NEWS IN A RUSH: 10 things in 60 seconds and A-TownTV NewsMinute

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. 2016 RACE DEVOLVES INTO UGLY FIGHT OVER TREATMENT OF WOMEN

As Trump’s campaign prepares to relitigate the marital affairs of the Clintons, their boss is hamstrung by new allegations he groped and sexually assaulted at least three women.

2. OFFICIALS: US MISSILES DESTROY RADAR SITES IN YEMEN

The Tomahawk cruise missile strikes mark the first shots fired by the U.S. in anger against the Shiite Houthi rebels in the long-running civil war.

3. BOB DYLAN WINS 2016 NOBEL PRIZE IN LITERATURE

The stunning announcement for the first time bestowed the prestigious award to someone primarily seen as a musician.

4. NIGERIA ‘BRINGS BACK OUR GIRLS’

Twenty-one of the Chibok schoolgirls kidnapped by Boko Haram Islamic extremists more than two years ago have been freed in negotiations, officials say.

5. GERMAN BOMB PLOT SUSPECT KILLS SELF IN JAIL CELL

The 22-year-old Syrian man suspected of planning an Islamic extremist bombing attack strangled himself by tying his shirt to the bars of his prison cell, German officials say.

6. BERMUDA BRACES FOR HURRICANE NICOLE

The tiny island in the northern Atlantic Ocean hunkers down as the “extremely dangerous” Category 4 storm takes aim.

7. ‘EVERY HOUR IT’S WORSE’

Residents in Greenville and other North Carolina cities are keeping watch on floodwaters that are slowly approaching houses as rivers crest.

8. TWO BOSTON COPS CRITICAL AFTER SHOOTING

A man wearing body armor and armed with an assault rifle shot the officers, who were responding to a report of a domestic disturbance in East Boston.

9. IRAN HARD-LINERS: THIS IS WHAT AMERICA IS REALLY LIKE

Tehran seems happy to let Iranians watch the backstabbing, deceitful machinations of fictional U.S. politician Frank Underwood in “House of Cards.”

10. A HAT TRICK WASN’T ENOUGH

Toronto Maple Leafs rookie Auston Matthews scored a record four goals in his first NHL game.