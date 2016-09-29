THURSDAY NEWS IN A RUSH: 10 things in 60 seconds and A-TownTV NewsMinute

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. ISRAELIS PAY RESPECTS TO SHIMON PERES

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu puts down a wreath beside the casket of the Jewish state’s ninth president as preparations for his funeral are underway.

2. NOTHING EASY FOR PARTISAN CONGRESS

Lawmakers complete their most elementary task after an intense weekslong struggle, finalizing a deal to fund the government just days ahead of a shutdown deadline.

3. TIMELINE SHEDS LIGHT ON CALIFORNIA POLICE SHOOTING

It took more than an hour for police to arrive at the shopping center in a San Diego suburb where Alfred Olango had been wandering into traffic, but only a minute until he was shot and killed.

4. AMID TRAGEDY, A HERO TURN

A volunteer firefighter stops a teenager who shot three people outside a South Carolina elementary school after killing his father at their home, authorities say.

5. PRESIDENTIAL RACE UNDERSCORES ECONOMIC PARADOX

AP finds that financially, black Americans and Hispanics are far worse off than whites. Yet polls show minorities are more likely than whites to believe in the American Dream.

6. WHO IS BLAMING WHO FOR CYBERATTACKS

Clinton is accusing Russia of recent U.S. cyber break-ins, while Trump wonders whether to blame overseas governments or overweight hackers working from home.

7. PAKISTAN DECRIES ‘UNPROVOKED’ ATTACK

The military says that Indian troops have killed two of its soldiers on the Pakistani side of the disputed Himalayan region of Kashmir.

8. HOPE FOR DIABETES PATIENTS

A first-of-a-kind “artificial pancreas” device can help some manage their disease by constantly monitoring their blood sugar and delivering insulin as needed.

9. BRAD PITT SHUNS DOCUMENTARY PREMIERE

A producer says “we all respect his privacy” as the actor skips his first public appearance after last week’s split with Angelina Jolie.

10. RED SOX BACK IN TO CROWN

Boston wins the AL East, clinching the division championship despite blowing a ninth-inning lead in a loss to the New York Yankees.