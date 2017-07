Rosie O’Donnell draws criticism over online anti-Trump game

Rosie O’Donnell is in a new feud with President Donald Trump’s supporters after promoting an online game that lets players lead Trump off a cliff.

FILE - In this Feb. 28, 2017, file photo, Rosie O'Donnell speaks at a rally calling for resistance to President Donald Trump in Lafayette Park in front of the White House in Washington, prior the president's address to a joint session of Congress. Conservative blogs are criticizing O'Donnell after she tweeted a link to an online game July 15, 2017, where players can lead President Donald Trump off a cliff. (AP Photo/Cliff Owen, File)

Several conservative blogs have called attention to O’Donnell tweeting a link to pushtrumpoffacliffagain.com during the weekend. A post on Fox News Channel host Sean Hannity’s website calls the game “sick” and “gross.” Young Conservatives suggests the game encourages violence against the president.

O’Donnell and Trump have traded barbs for years after O’Donnell publicly criticized Trump on “The View” in 2006. Trump has made her a frequent target on Twitter, calling her a loser, a bully and mentally sick over the years.

The comedian’s Twitter account has focused negatively on Trump lately. She tweeted “u r going 2 jail” to Trump’s account Tuesday.