The Latest: Trump suggests Clinton was on ‘performance-enhancing’ drug during debate; wants drug testing

Portsmouth, NH | Donald Trump is accusing rival Hillary Clinton of being on some kind of drug during the last debate and says that both candidates should be tested for substances ahead of the next one.

Trump was mocking Clinton for prepping for the next debate at an outdoor rally in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, when he made the extraordinary suggestion that she might have been on some kind of performance-enhancing drug during their last face-off.

He says, “I think she’s actually getting pumped up” while she’s off the trail.

He’s calling for both candidates to take a drug test prior to the final debate Wednesday.