MONDAY NEWS IN A RUSH: 10 things in 60 seconds and A-TownTV NewsMinute

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. CALL HIM THE DEALMAKER-ELECT

By his own account, Trump has worked out a few agreements after a parade of weekend visitors who could land major appointments in his administration.

2. WHERE TENSIONS ARE FLARING

The Dakota Access pipeline in Cannon Ball, as protesters trying to push past a bridge are turned back by law enforcement using water cannon and possibly tear gas.

3. THE HIGH COST OF ENTERTAINMENT

An AP investigation finds that at least 43 film and TV set workers have died in the U.S. since 1990, and many more on international sets.

4. POLICE OFFICERS SHOT IN ‘TARGETED ATTACKS’

A San Antonio detective writing out a traffic ticket was shot to death in his squad car. In St. Louis, a police sergeant is expected to survive after being shot in the face twice.

5. ‘THERE WAS A LOUD SOUND LIKE AN EARTHQUAKE’

The death toll from India’s worst train accident in years rises to 145, and the impact was so strong that one of the coaches landed atop another.

6. SUICIDE BOMBER KILLS 28 IN AFGHAN MOSQUE

The attacker was on foot and detonated his suicide vest among the crowds inside the Shiite mosque, a Kabul official says.

7. US MOVES TO BLOCK MINING NEAR YELLOWSTONE

The Obama administration is racing in its last days to keep industry out of pristine and environmentally sensitive areas.

8. THE DOWNSIDE TO BIOMETRIC KEYS

Hackers could still steal your fingerprint, or its digital representation. And police may have broader legal powers to make you unlock your phone.

9. CYBER MONDAY STARTING EARLIER AND EARLIER

Wal-Mart is kicking off online shopping holiday deals this Friday for the first time ever.

10. HOW THE AMAs TURNED OUT

Coming on the heels of a divisive political election, the American Music Awards becomes a platform for strong, and sometimes foul, political language.