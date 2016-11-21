MONDAY NEWS IN A RUSH: 10 things in 60 seconds and A-TownTV NewsMinute

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:
1. CALL HIM THE DEALMAKER-ELECT
By his own account, Trump has worked out a few agreements after a parade of weekend visitors who could land major appointments in his administration.
2. WHERE TENSIONS ARE FLARING
The Dakota Access pipeline in Cannon Ball, as protesters trying to push past a bridge are turned back by law enforcement using water cannon and possibly tear gas.
3. THE HIGH COST OF ENTERTAINMENT
An AP investigation finds that at least 43 film and TV set workers have died in the U.S. since 1990, and many more on international sets.
4. POLICE OFFICERS SHOT IN ‘TARGETED ATTACKS’
A San Antonio detective writing out a traffic ticket was shot to death in his squad car. In St. Louis, a police sergeant is expected to survive after being shot in the face twice.
5. ‘THERE WAS A LOUD SOUND LIKE AN EARTHQUAKE’
The death toll from India’s worst train accident in years rises to 145, and the impact was so strong that one of the coaches landed atop another.
6. SUICIDE BOMBER KILLS 28 IN AFGHAN MOSQUE
The attacker was on foot and detonated his suicide vest among the crowds inside the Shiite mosque, a Kabul official says.
7. US MOVES TO BLOCK MINING NEAR YELLOWSTONE
The Obama administration is racing in its last days to keep industry out of pristine and environmentally sensitive areas.
8. THE DOWNSIDE TO BIOMETRIC KEYS
Hackers could still steal your fingerprint, or its digital representation. And police may have broader legal powers to make you unlock your phone.
9. CYBER MONDAY STARTING EARLIER AND EARLIER
Wal-Mart is kicking off online shopping holiday deals this Friday for the first time ever.
10. HOW THE AMAs TURNED OUT
Coming on the heels of a divisive political election, the American Music Awards becomes a platform for strong, and sometimes foul, political language.