MONDAY NEWS IN A RUSH: 10 things in 60 seconds and A-TownTV NewsMinute

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. LIMITED GAINS IN FIRST WEEK OF MOSUL OFFENSIVE

Iraqi forces push toward the city from all sides, battling militants near the Islamic State stronghold in a belt of mostly uninhabited towns and villages.

2. FRANCE MOVING MORE THAN 6,000 MIGRANTS

Lines of refugees walk to a registration center in the French port city of Calais, the first day of the mass evacuation and destruction of the filthy camp.

3. HOW ASSANGE IS CLOSER TO TESTING HIS HYPOTHESIS

With email dumps exposing the Clinton campaign, the WikiLeaks founder is waiting to see if total transparency can defeat an entrenched group of insiders.

4. HOW DEADLY TOUR BUS CRASH HAPPENED

A tour bus returning to Los Angeles from a casino trip slams into the back of a semi-truck slowing for a maintenance crew on a California highway, killing 13 and injuring 31.

5. TEEN FIGHTS ON AFTER BEING FELLED IN CHICAGO’S VIOLENCE

In a bloody year of more than 3,000 shootings in the city, one bullet has transformed the life of Jonathan Annicks.

6. MEDICAID EXPANDS UNDER OBAMA

But the federal-state program for low-income people faces real consequences depending on who wins the White House in November.

7. FAMED ’60S ANTI-WAR ACTIVIST DIES

Tom Hayden, whose name became linked with the celebrated Chicago 7 trial, Vietnam War protests and ex-wife actress Jane Fonda was 76.

8. FOR SOME, RETIREMENT ONLY A DREAM

Studies find that about a third of low-wage workers say they’ll never be able to afford to quit working.

9. BILL MURRAY FETED WITH TWAIN PRIZE FOR HUMOR

Jimmy Kimmel and Steve Martin are among those who rib the comedian for being aloof, unpredictable and difficult to reach — and somehow still lovable.

10. SEAHAWKS, CARDINALS KICKING THEMSELVES

Seattle’s Stephen Hauschka and Arizona’s Chandler Catanzaro miss short field goals that would have won the game in overtime and the NFC West rivals settle for a 6-6 tie.