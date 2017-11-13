MONDAY NEWS IN A RUSH: 10 things in 60 seconds and A-TownTV NewsMinute

BY THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. POWERFUL EARTHQUAKE ON IRAN-IRAQ BORDER KILLS HUNDREDS

Iran bore the brunt of the 7.3 magnitude temblor, which sent people fleeing their homes in the middle of the night and was felt as far west as the Mediterranean coast, authorities say.

2. TRUMP, DUTERTE MEET IN PHILIPPINES

Trump says nothing about human rights and both leaders ignored shouted questions from reporters about the Filipino leader’s violent drug crackdown.

3. WHAT STATEMENT TRUMP IS TEASING AS ‘MAJOR’

The White House suggests the president may designate North Korea as a state sponsor of terrorism when he returns to Washington later this week.

4. SAUDI ARABIA SAYS IT WILL REOPEN YEMEN AIRPORTS, SEAPORTS

The Saudi-led coalition fighting Yemen’s Houthi rebels were criticized for the closure by the U.N. and aid groups who say it could bring millions of people closer to “starvation and death.” The rebels vow retaliation against the kingdom.

5. ISLAMIC STATE GROUP IN SOMALIA COULD BE ‘SIGNIFICANT THREAT’

Experts say its nascent presence in the country could grow if it attracts fighters fleeing collapsing strongholds in Syria and Iraq. The U.S. military this month carried out its first drone strikes against IS there.

6. EX-MEMBERS SAY CHURCH USES POWER, LIES TO KEEP GRIP ON KIDS

An AP investigation finds that a secretive evangelical church in North Carolina used positions of authority, deception and intimidation to bring children into the sect or keep them from leaving.

7. ROHINGYA BOY FLOATS ACROSS RIVER TO FLEE MYANMAR VIOLENCE

Nabi Hussain, 13, used a yellow plastic oil drum to cross the 2 ½-mile waterway to Bangladesh, a symbol of the desperation the persecuted Muslim minority is feeling.

8. MOORE THREATENS SUIT OVER STORY THAT COULD SINK CAMPAIGN

The Alabama Republican Senate candidate says he’ll sue the Washington Post for publishing allegations that he had sexual contact with a 14-year-old girl some four decades ago.

9. GLOBAL CARBON POLLUTION RISES AFTER 3 STRAIGHT FLAT YEARS

The report by the Global Carbon Project team dashes hopes that emissions from the burning of coal, oil and gas had peaked.

10. WHO’S UNBEATABLE ON THE ROAD

Tom Brady threw three TD passes and the New England Patriots matched their own AFC record with their 12th consecutive road victory, pummeling Denver 41-16.