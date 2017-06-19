MONDAY NEWS IN A RUSH: 10 things in 60 seconds and A-TownTV NewsMinute

BY THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. SUSPECT DETAINED AFTER VAN PLOWS INTO MUSLIMS IN LONDON

Police say the driver was arrested immediately after the attack, which is being treated as a terrorist incident.

2. JAPAN LOOKS AT LAPSE IN REPORTING OF AT-SEA COLLISION

Japan’s coast guard tries to determine why it took nearly an hour for a deadly collision between a U.S. Navy destroyer and a container ship to be reported.

3. RAGING WILDFIRE KILLS 62 IN PORTUGAL

The disaster shakes the nation, with the president declaring that the country’s pain “knows no end.”

4. WHERE DOMESTIC VIOLENCE VICTIMS CAN FIND HELP

From its beginnings in Argentina, a movement called Ni Una Menos — or Not One Less — spreads worldwide and now has branches in New York, Berlin, Italy, Brazil, Costa Rica, Ecuador and elsewhere.

5. TRUMP LAWYER SAYS PRESIDENT NOT UNDER INVESTIGATION

The denial comes days after Donald Trump appeared to confirm he is being investigated, complaining that he’s the target of a “witch hunt.”

6. WHO LIBERAL GROUPS TURN TO AFTER PRESIDENT TRUMP IGNORES THEM

Activists have been appealing to Ivanka Trump for help on climate change, international labor conditions and immigration — without much luck.

7. WHY RESEARCHERS ARE RECRUITING 10,000 NEW YORKERS

They need participants for a wide-ranging study called “The Human Project” that aims to channel different data streams into a river of insight on health, aging, education and many other aspects of people’s lives.

8. FRENCH PRESIDENT WINS ABSOLUTE MAJORITY IN ASSEMBLY

Emmanuel Macron is poised to rearrange his Cabinet after his new centrist party swept parliamentary elections.

9. HARVARD DECISION TO DENY ADMISSIONS OVER OFFENSIVE POSTS STIRS DEBATE

It comes at a time of heightened attention to free speech and student conduct on U.S. college campuses.

10. BROOKS KOEPKA SHOOTS 5-UNDER PAR TO WIN US OPEN

Koepka broke away from a tight pack with three straight birdies on the back nine en route to his first major championship.