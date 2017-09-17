MONDAY NEWS IN A RUSH: 10 things in 60 seconds and A-TownTV NewsMedia

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about Monday:

1. PROTESTERS RALLY IN ST. LOUIS ON THIRD DAY OF DEMONSTRATIONS

Several hundred protesters march in downtown St. Louis near the city’s police headquarters and later through the St. Louis University campus over the acquittal of a white former police officer charged in the shooting death of a black suspect.

2. POLICE SAY 2 LOUISIANA KILLINGS LIKELY RACIALLY MOTIVATED

A suspect — a 23-year-old white man — was in custody in the slayings of two black men in Baton Rouge last week.

3. WHO MOCKED NORTH KOREA’S LEADER

President Donald Trump mocked Kim Jong Un as “Rocket Man” while White House advisers said the isolated nation would face destruction unless it shelves its weapons programs and bellicose threats.

4. TOP U.S. DIPLOMAT SAYS CLOSING THE EMBASSY IN CUBA ‘UNDER REVIEW’

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson says the Trump administration is considering closing down the U.S. Embassy in Havana following unexplained incidents affecting the health of American diplomats.

5. UK SUBWAY BOMB INVESTIGATION ADVANCES

British police made progress in their frantic pursuit of suspects and evidence connected to the bomb that partially exploded on a packed London subway, leading counter-terrorism officials to lower the country’s threat level.

6. COLBERT STARTS EMMYS WITH A SONG, A DANCE AND SEAN SPICER

Stephen Colbert’s song-and-dance opening and monologue celebrated TV and repeatedly tweaked Trump, including the president’s assertion that he should have won an Emmy for “Celebrity Apprentice.”

7. MARS RESEARCH CREW EMERGES AFTER 8 MONTHS OF ISOLATION

Six NASA-backed research subjects who have been cooped up in a Mars-like habitat in Hawaii since January are part of a study designed to better understand the psychological impacts a long-term space mission would have on astronauts.

8. DISABILITY BACKLOG TOPS 1 MILLION

More than a million Americans await a hearing to see whether they qualify for disability benefits from Social Security, with the average wait nearly two years — longer than some of them will live.

9. ACID ATTACK ON 4 US STUDENTS NOT SEEN AS ACT OF TERROR

Four American college students were attacked with acid at a train station in France, but French authorities so far do not think extremist views motivated the 41-year-old woman who was arrested as the alleged assailant.

10. WHICH COLLEGE MOVED UP THE AP POLL

Clemson moved up to No. 2 in The Associated Press college football poll, jumping Oklahoma and closing in on Alabama after beating a team ranked in the Top 15 for the second straight week.