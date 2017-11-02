Investigators: Truck attack suspect Sayfullo Saipov said ‘he felt good about’ NYC rampage

A man holds a candle during an interfaith vigil for peace in response to Manhattan Attack at Foley square, Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2017, in New York. (AP Photo/Andres Kudacki) A woman holds a candle during an interfaith vigil for peace in response to Manhattan Attack at Foley square, Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2017, in New York. (AP Photo/Andres Kudacki) A woman holds a candle during an interfaith vigil for peace at Foley Square in response to the Manhattan truck attack, Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2017, in New York. Multiple people were killed and others seriously injured in the Tuesday attack when, authorities say, Sayfullo Saipov, a 29-year-old from Uzbekistan, barreled along the path in a pickup truck for more than a dozen blocks. (AP Photo/Andres Kudacki) A woman cries during an interfaith vigil for peace in response to Manhattan Attack at Foley Square, Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2017, in New York. Multiple people were killed and others seriously injured in the Tuesday attack when, authorities say, Sayfullo Saipov, a 29-year-old from Uzbekistan, barreled along the path in a pickup truck for more than a dozen blocks. (AP Photo/Andres Kudacki) New York Police Commissioner James P. O'Neill speaks during a news conference, Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2017, at One Police Plaza in New York in the wake of a truck attack on a bike path that killed eight and injured several others Tuesday near One World Trade Center. From left are New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, O'Neill, Deputy Commissioner of Intelligence & Counter-terrorism John Miller, and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio. (AP Photo/Craig Ruttle) A photo of Sayfullo Saipov is displayed at a news conference at One Police Plaza Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2017, in New York. Saipov is accused of driving a truck on a bike path that killed several and injured others Tuesday near One World Trade Center. (AP Photo/Craig Ruttle) A damaged Home Depot truck, center, remains on the scene Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2017, after the driver mowed down people on a riverfront bike path near the World Trade Center on Tuesday in New York. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan) Celia Imrey pauses before laying flowers at the edge of a crime scene along the west side bike path in lower Manhattan, New York, Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2017. Investigators worked through the night to determine what led a truck driver to plow down people on a riverfront bike path near the World Trade Center, killed several, authorities said. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig) Law enforcement personnel examine the scene Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2017, after a driver mowed down people on a riverfront bike path near the World Trade Center on Tuesday in New York. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan) Emergency officials walk near evidence markers on the west side bike path in lower Manhattan, New York, Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2017. Investigators worked through the night to determine what led a truck driver to plow down people Tuesday on the riverfront bike path near the World Trade Center, authorities said. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig) A bicycle lies on a bike path at the crime scene where a motorist earlier Tuesday drove onto the path near the World Trade Center memorial, striking and killing several people, Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2017, in New York. (AP Photo/Andres Kudacki) As ordered by New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, the spire of One World Trade Center is illuminated in red, white and blue following a deadly rampage down a bike path not far from the building Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2017, in New York. A motorist in a rented Home Depot truck drove onto a bike path, striking and killing several people. (AP Photo/Craig Ruttle) This undated photo provided by the St. Charles County Department of Corrections in St. Charles, Mo., via KMOV shows Sayfullo Saipov. A man in a rented pickup truck mowed down pedestrians and cyclists along a busy bike path near the World Trade Center memorial on Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2017, killing several. Officials who were not authorized to discuss the investigation and spoke on the condition of anonymity identified the attacker as Saipov. (St. Charles County, Mo. Department of Corrections/KMOV via AP) Map shows details of the attack downtown Manhattan.; 3c x 4 inches; 146 mm x 101 mm; A damaged Home Depot truck remains on the scene Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2017, after the driver mowed down people on a riverfront bike path near the World Trade Center on Tuesday in New York. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

NEW YORK | The suspect in a deadly truck rampage was inspired by the Islamic State group’s online videos and plotted his New York City attack for two months, renting a truck ahead of time to practice turning it, federal authorities said in a criminal complaint bringing terrorism charges against the Uzbek immigrant.

Sayfullo Saipov chose the attack date to target Halloween crowds, according to the criminal complaint. And after his trail of terror was halted by a police bullet, he asked to display the Islamic State group’s flag in his hospital room, saying “he felt good about what he had done,” authorities said.

Brought to court in a wheelchair, Saipov was held without bail on charges that could bring the death penalty. Separately, the FBI was questioning people who might have information about his actions before the attack, including a second Uzbek man.

The charges against Saipov, 29, came just a day after the attack near the World Trade Center killed eight people. Investigators in multiple states raced to retrace Saipov’s steps and understand his motivations, which they said were illuminated by a note he left by the truck: “Islamic Supplication. It will endure.” The phrase “it will endure” commonly refers to the Islamic State group, and Saipov had a cellphone loaded with the group’s propaganda, an FBI agent said in the criminal complaint.

Handcuffed and with his legs shackled, Saipov nodded his head as he was read his rights in a brief court proceeding that he followed through a Russian interpreter. Outside court, his appointed lawyer, David Patton, said he hoped “everyone lets the judicial process play out.”

“I promise you that how we treat Mr. Saipov in this judicial process will say a lot more about us than it will say about him,” Patton said.

The FBI released a poster saying it was looking for one of Saipov’s associates, Mukhammadzoir Kadirov, only to announce less than 90 minutes later that it had found him. A law enforcement official said Kadirov was a friend of Saipov’s and may not have any role in the case. Saipov didn’t have many friends, the official said. The official wasn’t authorized to speak publicly and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.

A married father of three and former commercial truck and ride-hailing driver, Saipov began planning an attack a year ago and settled on a truck assault a couple of months ago, according to the criminal complaint.

During the last few weeks, Saipov searched the internet for information on Halloween in New York City and rented a truck to practice turns. He chose a route along a lower Manhattan highway and initially hoped to continue to hit more pedestrians on the Brooklyn Bridge, the complaint said.

Ultimately, Saipov sped down a bike path on a riverfront esplanade in a rented truck for nearly a mile Tuesday, running down cyclists and pedestrians, before crashing into a school bus, authorities said. He was shot after he jumped out of the vehicle brandishing two air guns and yelling “God is great!” in Arabic, they said. Knives were found in a bag he was carrying. A stun gun was found inside the truck.

In the past few years, the Islamic State group has exhorted followers online to use vehicles, knives or other close-at-hand means of killing people in their home countries. England, France and Germany have all seen deadly vehicle attacks since mid-2016.

The fact that a note was left at the scene was significant, because it showed he was following their instructions to the letter, NYPD Intelligence and Counterterrorism head John Miller said Thursday on “CBS This Morning.”

“He was following the ISIS instructions which says if you’re going to do this you need to claim credit for ISIS or we won’t know you’re one of us and to yell it out, post it online or their magazine even suggested leaving leaflets and this seems to touch on that last piece,” he said.

Saipov’s court appearance came just hours after President Donald Trump said he would consider sending Saipov to the Guantanamo Bay detention center in Cuba — an idea the White House reinforced by saying it considered Saipov to be an “enemy combatant.” Detainees at Guantanamo accused of supporting militants have faced military tribunals, rather than trials in the U.S. legal system.

By afternoon, though, Saipov was in federal court facing charges that include providing material support to a terrorist group. Trump’s administration could, at least in theory, still send the suspect to the U.S. base in Cuba later, though such a step would be unprecedented.

Late Wednesday night, the president took to Twitter to say that Saipov should get the death penalty.

Trump also has called for eliminating the 1990s visa lottery program that Saipov used to come to the U.S. in 2010.

Miller said Saipov had never been the subject of a criminal investigation by the FBI or New York police, but appears to have links to people who have been investigated. He wouldn’t elaborate. Miller said Thursday he appeared to be the only suspect, but he cautioned the investigation was relatively fresh.

The attack killed five people from Argentina, one from Belgium and two Americans, authorities said. Twelve people were injured.

City leaders vowed New York would not be intimidated and said Sunday’s New York City Marathon would go on as scheduled, with increased security.

___

Associated Press writers Dake Kang in Stow, Ohio; Jennifer Peltz, Tom Hays, Karen Matthews and Kiley Armstrong in New York; Deepti Hajela and Wayne Parry in Paterson, New Jersey; Shawn Marsh in Trenton, New Jersey; Tamara Lush in Tampa, Florida; Ben Fox in Miami; Michael Balsamo in Los Angeles; and Michael R. Sisak in Philadelphia contributed to this report.